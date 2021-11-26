Zambian duo bosses Open at halfway 

Just like the currency rates at the forex bureau, the leaderboard at the 81st Tusker Malt Uganda Amateur Golf Open is equally changing as fast at the par-71 course in Entebbe. A mere slump at a tee-box or near the flag easily switches one’s position.

And yesterday, it was the Zambian teenage pairing of Musamba Kapoma and Chanda Bwembya who assumed the lead and now jointly lead the championship by a shot.

Having opened with rounds of 74 and 72, Kapoma and Bwembya carded respective Day Two rounds of one-under 70 and two-over 72 to finish joint-top on identical aggregate scores of 144 gross.

The handicap +3 pair here under the guise of coach Mukuka Mwango, looks really the part on their first visit to Uganda. They are followed by Ugandan Bulhan Matovu and Kenyan Ebill Otieno who are tied on 145 gross.

The Zambians reacted differently to their results so far. “I expected to be in the lead because I have been playing well recently,” said Bwembya, who recently won the Bonanza Open in Lusaka.

The Chibuluma Golf Club player fired two birdies on Holes par-5 No.1 and par-4 No.13 as well as an eagle on par-5 No.11.

The lad from Kalulushi Secondary School however rued bogeys on Holes par-3 No.6, par-3 No.12, par-4 No.17 and par-5 No.18.

“I overshot the fairway on No.17 and didn’t commit to my first putt yet for No.18, I was just unlucky,” he explained his late wobble.

“But I am hitting my tee-shots well and the putting is also working. I have to keep the same rhythm and just enjoy the game. Pressure is normal but you should just know how to control it,” added Bwembya.

The 18-year-old Kapoma did not expect a stellar start. “I wasn’t expecting it. There are so many great golfers and I thought maybe they would shoot good scores,” he said.

“It’s my first time playing on the first greens like these and the par-3s are a bit tight,” noted the youngster from Kabulonga Boys Secondary School.

He turned on his mojo yesterday with five birdies on Holes No.1, par-4 No.3, par-5 No.7 and par-3 No.8 but struggled with bogeys par-3 No.2, par-5 No.10, par-3 No.12 and par-3 No.16.

“I am happy with the way I am playing. I have to keep the same rhythm and just enjoy the game,” the Lusaka Golf Club player added.

Matovu meanwhile was second on Day One and still chases the title by a stroke after two birdies on Holes No.11 and par-4 No.14 but that was the only sweet part of his day that rescued me.

Day two leaderboard

Musamba Kapoma (ZAM) 74 70 144

Chanda Bwembya (ZAM) 72 72 144

Bulhan Matovu (UGA) 71 75 145

Ebill Otieno (KEN) 74 71 145

John Lejirma (KEN) 75 71 146

Joseph Ngobi (UGA) 74 72 146

Nasser Mackie (UGA) 78 69 147

Marvin Kibirige (UGA) 72 75 147