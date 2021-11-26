Zambian duo bosses Open at halfway 

Bwembya sizes-up a putt on No. 18 yesterday.  PHOTO / EDDIE CHICCO

By  Allan Darren Kyeyune

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • And yesterday, it was the Zambian teenage pairing of Musamba Kapoma and Chanda Bwembya who assumed the lead and now jointly lead the championship by a shot.

Just like the currency rates at the forex bureau, the leaderboard at the 81st Tusker Malt Uganda Amateur Golf Open is equally changing as fast at the par-71 course in Entebbe. A mere slump at a tee-box or near the flag easily switches one’s position. 

