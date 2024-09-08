Zambian Moore secures wire-to-wire victory

From the day Dayne Jr Moore shot a seven-under 64, the writing was on the wall. On Saturday, all he had to do was manage the course. And he duly did.

The South Africa-based Zambian coasted to victory in the 2024 Johnnie Walker Uganda Professional Open champion with a two-stroke victory over Rwanda’s brilliant Celestin Nsanzuwera.

Moore shot only one round under par, and that was on Thursday. Through the next three days, he returned rounds of two-over and one-over twice. He, however, finished three under par for the championship.

Moore had to hold off a furious charge from Nsanzuwera who played 68 on the final day. The latter had been cruising before a bogey on the par-5 15th took steam out of his chase.

When Moore double-bogeyed the fifth from inside 100 yards, it looked at the time like the wheels were coming off. But he responded with a birdie on the hole 6 before playing a measured round. Mzee Wakazi Dismas Indiza finished third overall after shooting 68.

Approaching 56 years, Indiza remains as competitive as ever and his powers of endurance ought to be framed in sports hall of fame. While Nsanzuwera finished at one-under, Indiza played the four days level.



The best Ugandan was Philip Kasozi who played the tournament three-over. Kasozi shot 71, 73, 71 and 72 over the four days.



The second-best Ugandan was Abraham Ainamani who finished at five-over. It was a remarkable performance tournament for Kenyan amateur Adel Balala.

His round of 67 was the best on the final day and it propelled him to joint-third with Indiza.



While Kasozi ended in a tie for sixth, and Ainamani in a tie for ninth, Ronald Rugumayo capitulated on the 18th with a 9 on the card.



He played a final day score of 80 that dropped him to 23rd alongside Rodell Gaita Taddeo and David Kamulindwa.