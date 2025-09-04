Zambian Musonda shoot 65 for Open lead

LUGAZI. Dominic Musonda is formidable player on the Zambia’s amateur golf team. He had never come to Uganda not until Monday.

And the 22-year-old is hoping nothing stops him so he can win the 84th Johnnie Walker Uganda Amateur Golf Open title this weekend.

Musonda’s brave pursuit is clearly on show after he yesterday fired an opening round of six-under 65 to lead the 84th Open by two shots at the Lugazi Golf Hills & Country Club in Buikwe.

“I feel good because I am used. Even in Zambia, I always do this (leading tournaments),” a pretty confident Musonda told this paper shortly after his round in Buikwe.

Sponsored by R&A, Musonda only needed two practice rounds in Lugazi, with great help from defending champion and home boy Reagan Akena.

Title holder Akena had a rough day. Despite closing the day with two birdies, he is 12 shots off the pace in 27th place after carding a round of six-over 77 highlighted by five bogeys including three in a row from the 12th to the 14th green and the quadruple bogey on the par-5 Hole No.7.

The Zambian youngster Musonda with handicap index +4.4 though needed some significant adjustment to claim the lead.

“The course is tough because of the slopes. In Zambia, every golf course is flat. Here, I can’t have a proper stance,” said the player from Nkana Golf Club.

Musonda however was rescued by his finesse around the greens. “My swing was bad, I was everywhere but my putting and short game was on point.”

He carded eight birdies on par-4 Holes No.1, No.4, No.13 and No.18 as well as the par-5 Holes No.7, No.10 and No.16 as well as the short par-3 Hole No.8.

Musonda had bogeys on Holes par-4 No.14 and par-3 No.17. “No.14, it’s hard because everything is up (hill). My tee-shot was on the fairway but I didn’t have a proper stance. On No.17, I was 154 yards to the flag but I had a hard first putt,” he explained.

He is followed by 2021 champion Ugandan Joseph Cwinyaai who carded four-under 67 comprising five birdies and a bogey on the 17th green too.

Musonda, who first played golf aged 11, is still unphazed and believes he’s unmatchable over the remaining 54 holes until Saturday.

“I am hoping my swing will be on point. I know I can do this. I normally do this. I don’t think so (anyone can catch him). I normally play with many players from Uganda and I know their game, they know mine too,” he added.

The pairing of Elton Thembo and Abdul Kakeeto is tied third at one-under 70 while Peter Tumusiime, Rogers Eyoyo and John Musiimenta are tied fifth at level-par 71.

And 2023 champion Andrew Ssekibejja, Sande Lulet, Lawrence Walakira and Ibrahim Ssemakula complete the top 10 while tied in eighth place at 72.

84TH JW UGANDA AMATEUR GOLF OPEN

DAY ONE LEADERBOARD

1 Dominic Musonda (ZAM) 65 -6

2 Joseph Cwinyaai (UGA) 67 -4

T3 Elton Thembo (UGA) 70 -1

T3 Abdul Kakeeto (UGA) 70 -1

T5 Peter Tumusiime (UGA) 71 E

T5 Rogers Eyoyo (UGA) 71 E

T5 John Musiimenta (UGA) 71 E

T8 Andrew Ssekibejja (UGA) 72 +1

T8 Sande Lulet (UGA) 72 +1

T8 Lawrence Walakira (UGA) 72 +1