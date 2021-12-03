Zimbabwean Chinhoi holds slim lead heading into final two rounds of Open

Joseph Adrapi (L) one of the best amateur players from the Pro-Am Tournament receives an award from Mumba Kalifungwa, the Absa Bank Uganda’s MD. Absa Bank Uganda will sponsor the 10 best amateur players from the 2021 Uganda Golf Open to attend the Magical Kenya Open slated for March 2022 at the prestigious Muthaiga Golf Club. PHOTO | GEORGE KATONGOLE

By  Allan Darren Kyeyune

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Record five-time champion Kenyan Dismas Indiza is fourth after an identical 69 from Day One and the best Ugandan Philip Kasozi is fifth at three-under overall after shooting 70.
  • A total 13 Ugandans including two amateurs made the cut for the top 30 put at an aggregate score of four-over 146. 

ENTEBBE. Defending champion Zimbabwean Robson Chinhoi is hoping to retain his title after shooting a course record of seven-under 64 yesterday at Entebbe Club to lead the 16th Tusker Malt Uganda Professionals Open by a shot at halfway stage.

