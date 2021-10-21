A new Blick on the block

By John Batanudde More by this Author

Motosports will most likely spring to miond when one mentions the name ‘Blick’ .

This family has produced several motorsports personalities including Arthur Blick Sr , Arthur Blick Jr, Paddy Blick, William Blick and Laila Blick.

With age catching up to Arthur Blick Jr., the 2015 National Rally Champion has decided to introduce his son Alistair Blick into active rally. The youngstar is set to make his rally debut in the weekend’s Kabalega Rally in Hoima.

Alistair will be calling notes for his father.

This will be the second time Blick Jr is picking a family member to call notes for him. In 2014, as he returned from a sabbatical, his wife, Noela Blick was his navigator for one year.

Alistair, a motocross rider has been undergoing navigation training under his mother Noela and George Ssemakula.

The older Blick told Daily Monitor that this is the right time for his son to start testing himself from two wheels to four wheels.

“I want to start grooming Alistair to take over from me. The boy is now 18 years and has received his driving permit which is one of the conditions for one to take part in rallying,” Arthur said.

The father-son duo will drive a Mitsubishi Evo X and will take easy because he has been out of active rallying for two years. His last piece of rallying action was in 2020 during the Jinja Rally where he finished 3rd overall.

He added that team Blick has been preparing Alistair for the last five years where he has been taking part in training events such as the Autocross championship and was driving in buggy championship.

