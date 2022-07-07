Alestair in control as Shell Advance injects Shs100m

Alestair Arthur Blick III boasts for a fast-growing reputation. Hailing from a family of legendary motocross riders including his Arthur Blick Jr, Alestair is one never shy of a challenge.

The reigning MX1 champion actually embraces challenges and in ‘comeback superstar’ Maxime Van Pee, Alestair sees mammoth challenge that his ‘DNA’ lives for.

Van Pee is only making a return to the national competitions fold but an athlete of his class adds as much razzmatazz to a sporting calendar as his feats – hence the reason he has been gladly welcomed back in the fold with open arms by the fellow competitors.

Friendly foes

Alestair, who witnessed Van Pee exchange friendly fire with his dad Arthur Blick Jr; sharing podiums but more importantly reign on at least five occasions, knows too well that with the sport well-funded thanks to Shell Advance’s Shs100m injection towards the season’s calendar events, the two elite riders can offer value for money.

“I have prepared well and I am ready to battle Maxim Van Pee for Sunday’s event. I have been training hard and have worked on my fitness and I believe am more than ready for it,” said Alestair in the build-up to last Sunday’s event – the fifth round of the National Motocross Championships in Garuga.

Unfortunately, Van Pee was a no-show on Sunday due to undisclosed reasons yet he had madea triumphant return at the third round when he upstaged Alestair for a haul of 57 points. Alestair went on to win the event and bag 60 points, for an aggregate of 290 points – 188 more than joint second-place pair of Abdul Damba and Ashim Sserwadda.

Assured support

What the fraternity will be hoping for is that Van Pee can be a constant fixture in the last rounds – sixth and seventh – now that the Shell Advance is on board.

“As Vivo Energy Uganda, we are excited to partner with Federation of Motosport Clubs of Uganda (FMU) to sponsor these series of events. Motorsport lovers should expect the most thrilling experience in the remaining motocross editions this year,” said Johan Grobbelaar, Vivo Energy Uganda Managing Director.

Shell Advance has a range of products for different types of bikes and riding styles with a product portfolio consisting of 4 stroke (Shell Advance AX5 and AX3) and 2 stroke (Shell Advance 2T) motorcycle engine oils.





2022 NATIONAL MOTOCROSS CHAMPIONSHIPS

CATEGORY LEADERS

MX50 Junior:

Abigali Muwanguzi 234 points

MX50 Junior Ladies:

Abigali Muwanguzi 234

MX50 Ladies:

Jamairah Makumbi 300

MX50:

Filbert Muwonge 284

VMX Veterans:

Arthur Blick Jr 220

VMX Veterans Ladies:

Rose Deedan Turinawe 240

VMX Masters:

James Michael Akena 240

MX65:

Miguel Katende 290

MX65 Ladies:

Rahmah Nakachwa Kimera 200

MX85 (Lites):

Jerome Mubiru 282

MX85 (Lites) Ladies:

Shamillah Kateete 180

MX125:

Milton Obote Akena 289

MX125 Ladies:

Shadiah Kateete 180

MX2:

Kylan Wekesa 180

MX2 Ladies:

Sharifah Kateete 180

MX1:

Alestair Arthur Blick 294