Development Infrastructure boosts FMU as motorsport embarks on making Arua voyage

Federation of Motorsport Uganda (FMU) has for long held ambitions of expanding the sport to all corners of the country.

The motorsport governing body under the presidency of Dipu Ruparelia has also been promising better transparency as well as revitalising the sport and finding more partners since coming into power 11 months ago.

Yesterday they took a huge step in their bid to expand motorsport after signing a partnership with West Nile based company Development Infrastructure (DI), one of the leading companies in pioneering infrastructural development.

The partnership will see DI avail 15 acres of land for the facility that according to DI founder Joel Aita is located 5km outside Arua City. The facility which will be designed by FMU to suit world standards is expected to host motorsport disciplines such as rallying, motorcycling, drifting, vintage and karting among others.

The union, akin to a newlywed couple, saw both parties highlight the benefits each brings to the partnership in the presence of National Council of Sport chairman Dr. Don Rukare who lauded FMU for its professional approach.

Using well prepared presentations, FMU marketing and sponsorship committee members Solomon Kajura and Albert Ofong, highlighted the economic impact of motorsport for a given National Rally Championship event.

Expecting more fans

Citing the Mountain of the Moon Rally in Fort Portal as an example, Kajura revealed the motorsport fraternity spent at least shs1.5b at the event that included 7,200 tickets sold for the Super Special Stage in 2019.

Aita however believes motorsport is on course to surpass those numbers because of the love for sport in the West Nile region.

“Expect a lot more fans when you come to Arua than the 7,200 fans that have been attending the rally events,” Aita asserted while making reference to football games West Nile fans dominated as Onduparaka rose to prominence.

