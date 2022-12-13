Dream come true for NRC winner Rugomoka

The National Rally Championship has a new face for a champion. Byron Rugomoka cruised his Mitsubishi Evo X to victory in Rukungiri over the weekend to land the coveted championship, the first in his trophy cabin.

Rugomoka, taking notes from Hakim Mawanda, started the season finale with his eyes on the trophy but there was still work to be done.

Jonas Kansiime and Umar Dauda were also still in contention and the entire season came down to who made the right calls in Western Uganda.

The crew led from start to finish and clocked one hour, 34 minutes and 30 seconds to register their first ever event win in rallying, dislodge Ponsiano Lwakataka at the top of the log and land the national title.

Rugomoka could hardly believe that his first ever event victory came with the national title.

“It has not sunk in yet,” Rugomoka told Daily Monitor after the event on Sunday.

“This is a dream come true for me because I love motorsport,” he added.

“I have invested a lot of time and money so I’m happy it has finally paid off.”

Being the final event of the season and with most crews out of the title race, it was some kind of anti-climax with only 17 crews entering the event.

Amongst those missing was Lwakataka, the driver who set the pace for the championship in Mbarara at the start of the year but is currently in prison and missed three events.

“That might have made it easier but I had beaten those drivers before and was ready to go all out in the final race,”

Winning his first championship might be fun at the moment but Rugomoka knows the pressure that it will come with and is not ready for it at the moment.

“Of course, I am enjoying the moment now but not prepared for this top level.

“It calls for more funding, stronger car and I will need sponsors to come on board.

“I am calling upon those who love sport and would want to support us in anyway,”

Kansiime, cruising in a Mitsubishi Evo 8, clocked One hour, 36 minutes and 22 seconds to finish second in the event while Mark Lubega completed the podium in One hour, 50 minutes and 48 seconds.

Final National Rally Championship standings

Byron Rugomoka -354

Jonas Kansiime -341.5

Ponsiano Lwakataka -332

2-Wheel Drive

Oscar Ntambi -90

Ibrahim Lubega -82

Dr. Godfrey Nsereko -51

Clubman Rally Championship

Muhammed Bwete -82

Mike Mukula Jr -80