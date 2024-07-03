EMC Rally to race through four districts of Busoga

The 2024 Eastern Motorsports Rally will traverse Iganga, Bugweri, Bugiri and Jinja Sistricts from July 12-14, the organisers have confirmed.

This is the fourth leg of this year’s National Rally Championship calendar.

Defending champion Jas Mangat is still leading the board with 140 points as Jonas Kansiime whose first-ever title came at the same race in Jinja in 2014 follows closely with 136.5.

Dr Moustapha Mukasa, Didas Matsiko and Fred Busulwa close the top five pack.

The Eastern Motorsport Club president Kees Kagolo confirmed that the body has partnered with the Busoga Kingdom, naming this year’s competition the EMC MoIL Kyabazinga Rally.

The rally routes stretch to Bugiri thanks to EMC’s sponsorship partnership with 2021 Bugiri Municipality parliamentary aspirant John Francis Oketcho.

“We’re aiming to cover and spread the sport throughout the Eastern region,” Kagolo said.

“Since we’re partnering with the Obwa Kyabazinga Bwa Busoga, we decided to expand the event to four districts. We have also teamed up with Hon. John Francis Oketcho to include at least one section in Bugiri and Bugweri,” he added.

The buildup will begin on Friday, July 9 with a corporate social responsibility at three local primary schools: Nakalama in Iganga, Bubinga in Bugweri and Al-Jama in Bugiri.

During this time, the crews will be undergoing the scrutineering process at the C’Sand Hotel in Jinja. The same venue will host the closing ceremony.

The crews and organisers will head to Bugiri on Saturday morning for a legacy tree-planting activity at Indocha Primary School in Bugiri Town. The first car will be flagged off from the same venue at 8.30am for a 31km-race to Bugweri.

After that section, the crews will return to Nakalama for the first time in two years for the Super Special Stage that will wrap up the activities of day one.

Day two will return to Jinja in the sugar plantations surrounding Kakira Sugar estates.

National Rally Championship

2024 Standings after three Rounds

1. Jas Mangat – 140 points

2. Jonas Kansime – 136.5 points

3. Dr. Moustapha Mukasa – 126 points

4. Didas Matsiko – 97 points