How Lwakataka nicked Kaliro Rally

The Kaliro Sugar Rally that happened last weekend was epic. Hassan Alwi was left crestfallen, homeboy Kepha Walubi left a mark as Ponsiano Lwakataka thumped his chest to victory.

The routes were new to the drivers but the Mafu Mafu team leader prowled the plantations that keep Kaliro Sugar Company in business like a tiger in its own territory.

“I have been competing for 22 years since 2001,” said Lwakataka about his winning strategy.

“A rally is not about speed, it’s about calculations and strategy.

“Day One had about 30 kilometres and Day Two about 100. If you’re driving, you must put that in mind. Many start but fail to finish because they drive speed but don’t plan well. I started at a moderate pace as I kept my eyes on the leading time; I compete with time not other drivers.”

The two-time National Rally Championship (NRC) winner was trailing Rajiv Ruparelia and Alwi after leg one on Saturday night. Ruparelia had used 22 minutes, 23.83 second, Alwi 22 minutes, 51.47 seconds and Lwakataka 23 minutes, 1.24 seconds.

Ruparelia crashed his Volkswagen Pronto on Sunday morning and left Alwi in charge as Lwakataka followed closely. The duo won five of the six sections in the final results with only Duncan ‘Kikankane’ Mubiru winning the last one.

Managing time

“After day one, I was trailing by 37 seconds so I had to cover that throughout the races. I worked hard and shed seven seconds. I was only trailing by about three.

But then he beat me by about 18 seconds in the fifth section. So I knew what was required going into the sixth,” Lwakataka continues to decipher his race.

Lwakataka upped his game to win the Daudi Migereko 17.6 kilometre section inside 11 minutes 55.89 seconds beating Alwi by 24.50 seconds recovering the deficit to move top. Only Duncan Mubiru was faster in that section. Fortunately for Lwakataka, the last two sections were cancelled for safety reasons

CATEGORY WINNERS

Clubman Rally Championship

Mike Mukula / Edward Kiyingi (N12) 0:45:57:33

Muhammed Bwete / Muhammed Kavuma (Evo 7) 0:50:42:81

Julius Semambo / Diana Nagawa (Toy. Fx) - 0:55:33:68

Two-Wheel Drive (2WD)

Oscar Ntambi / Asuman Muhammed (Div 2 / Toyota Alteeza) - 1:03:33:74

Sadat Negomba / Charles Lubowa (Div 1 / Toyota Fx) - 1:16:20:25

Gilberto Balondemu / Gilbert Waluggyo (Div 2 / Toyota Fx) - 1:16:40:17

Rc2

Arthur Blick / Alistair Blick (P / Evo X) - 0:56:21:15

Kepher Walubi / George Semakula (Div 1 / Evo X) - 0:56:47:95

Aine Sodo / Derrick Lubambula (Div 2 / Evo 9) - 1:00:09:09

STANDINGS

P. Lwakataka – 200 points

Aine Sodo - 110

F. Busulwa - 80

H. Alwi - 70