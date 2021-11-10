Kibira is FMU vice president

Two time rally champion 'Super' lady Suzan Muwonge and FMU's Reynolds Kibira during a recent Fika salaama road safety campaign. PHOTO/DAVID S MUKOOZA

By  Regina Nalujja

What you need to know:

  • Kibira’s priority is setting up a touring, vintage and road safety committee comprising of individuals from the Ministry of Works, Uganda Police and Uganda Revenue Authority to help build policies.

The Federation of Motorsport in Uganda (FMU) delegates on November 6 elected Reynolds Kibira to fill the vacant position of deputy vice president in charge touring, vintage and road safety during their general assembly held at Kabira Country Club in Bukoto.

