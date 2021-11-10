Kibira is FMU vice president

The Federation of Motorsport in Uganda (FMU) delegates on November 6 elected Reynolds Kibira to fill the vacant position of deputy vice president in charge touring, vintage and road safety during their general assembly held at Kabira Country Club in Bukoto.

The position has been vacant since 2020 when FMU held their elective general assembly. Kibira, who contested against Badru Ssebunya, received 47 votes while the later received one vote. Ssebunya is under disciplinary action for having participated in an unsanctioned event, the Africa Kwetu Fuel Economy Tour - hence his absence.

Kibira’s priority is setting up a touring, vintage and road safety committee comprising of individuals from the Ministry of Works, Uganda Police and Uganda Revenue Authority to help build policies.

“We have a difficulty of importation of vintage cars due to the new law that prohibits old vehicles from being imported to Uganda. As the federation we played a role in seeing that the law is a bit adjusted but it is still not so easy. Our concern was passed in parliament but still our people have not been helped. Now we have to involve the Ministry of Works and URA to see the progress,” he said.