Lwakakata running away with national title

Ponsiano Lwakataka drives one of the oldest cars on the rally grid. However, it remains a mystery how he is still able to milk his Subaru Impreza to deliver huge results.

In an era where his competitors have upgraded to newer Subarus, Mitsubishis and Ford Fiesta, he continues to push that “rusty lion”, as he often describes it.

This year, he could yet add another national rally title to his collection after winning a second successive event on the 2025 calendar.

A victor in the season opener in Mbarara back in January, Lwakataka made it two in two at the weekend – winning the Bwera-Bistro Southern Motor Club Challenge Rally held in the Greater Masaka area.

Lwakataka, co-driver by Paul Musaazi, finished the two-day event in a time of one hour, 29 minutes and 28.49 seconds on a wet and slippery route amid the ongoing rainy season.

That winning time was a whooping five minutes and 25.27 seconds clear of second-placed Ronald Ssebuguzi and Antony Mugambwa in Ford Fiesta Proto.

Musa Ssegaabwe held off former national champion Duncan Mubiru for the final place on the podium

“I am happy to win from home. I am thirsty for the championship and this year, I am going to fight to win it and give my fans and sponsors joy,” said Lwakataka.

This is an event Lwakataka dominated. This victory was much similar to the season opener when Lwakataka brought his lion three minutes ahead of Ssebuguzi.

Nasser Mutebi/Steven Bunya (Mitsubishi Evo. IX), who finished third back, failed to finish in Masaka along with several other drivers.

In the two-wheel drive category, Ahmed Senyonjo in the Toyota Corolla registered victory followed by Hajji Kavuma and Mansoor Lubega in second and third respectively.

In the Clubman Rally Championship, Ahmed Kateete landed his first victory, followed by Walter Kibande while Kevin Bebeto finished third.

The third round of the national rally championship is scheduled for 9-11 May in Mbarara district.

Bwera-Bistro SMC Challenge

Rally results

P. Lwakataka 1.29.28.49

R. Ssebuguzi 1.34.53.76

M. Sseggaabwe 1.37.37.36

D. Mubiru 1.37.54.62

P. Kalule 1.41.44.52

M. Mukula Jnr 1.43.46.83

G.S.A Kaguta 1.44.53.49

D. Matsiko 1.47.47.27

H. Kataza 1.50.07.20