Lwakataka back to disprove ‘social media’ rAally drivers

The last time Ponsiano Lwakataka’s Team Mafu Mafu were at the podium of the ForteBet Real Stars monthly awards in February, the representatives accidentally crashed the plaque. That did not stop the daredevil rally driver from winning again though!

For the second consecutive month, Lwakataka was top of the rankings after winning the Kaliro Sugar Rally to announce his intentions of winning the national championship.

Dressed in a blue suit, an excited Lwakataka ensured he attended in person and surprised the journalists at Route 256 Restaurant in Lugogo by opening his speech in English.

“I am very happy to be here but as I see the audience, I can’t see any Muzungu here,” Lwakataka said before asking to speak in his mother tongue-- Luganda.

Lwakataka, who now tops the National Rally Championships with 200 points, 90 better than Aine Sodo, said the award is a great motivation to the efforts teams put into participating in rally events.

The 2005 and 2007 champion said he is back to prove that he is the best driver in the country.

“Many social media critics kept accusing me of taking shortcuts in order to win. It always made me feel bad. Even then, the social media fans could not notice me and that is why I am coming back to show that my class is permanent. We are a class above. My strength is in speed and that is what fans love me for,” said Lwakataka.

He now focuses on the Pearl of Africa Rally this month which he hopes to win.

Belief is key, Nakaayi

Halima Nakaayi, who won Uganda’s first ever indoor bronze medal from Belgrade, Serbia, was emotional in her submission after accepting the Real Stars award as athlete of the month.

The middle distance runner represented Uganda at the World Indoor Championships with teammate Winnie Nanyondo.

“It is possible when we believe. Uganda has not been participating in indoor championships but when my Global Sports Communication team chose to take us, there was no looking back even though we don’t have an indoor training facility. With faith, we took it upon ourselves and thank God we won something,” said the 800-metre reigning world champion.

“I would like to defend my title in the US,” added Nakaayi, who won Uganda’s first medal at the indoor championships.