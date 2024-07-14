Mangat maintains firm grip on NRC

Jas Mangat continued with his dominance in the 2024 National Rally Championship after powering to victory in Jinja on Sunday.

Cruising his Hyundai i20, Mangat, navigated by Enoch Olinga, clocked one hour, three minutes and 2.3 second to win MoIL Kyabazinga Rally.

The former champion entered the circuit as the favorite and did not disappoint from the start, beating his closest challenger Dr. Moustapha Mukasa by 13 minutes and 18 seconds.

The crew of Nasser Mutebi and Steven Bunya completed the podium after using one hour, 18 minutes and 44.5 seconds.

Mangat stretched his lead on the leaderboard to 190 points as Dr. Mukasa skipped Jonas Kansiime into second with 171 points.

“We had a very great weekend,” Mangat said after crossing the finish line.

“The rally was very organized with very clear stages that were safe and quick without any incidents. It was good to take the car out after two months and keep improving our pace, “he added.

Faisal Kayira in his Subaru Impreza and Sadat AnwarToyota Corolla FX finished second and third behind Dr. Mukasa in division two.

Rashid Makumbi(1:21:36.7) won the division two as Edward Kirumira and Jamada Lubega completed the podium places in division three.

Low turn out

The rally had initially registered 37 cars but five pulled out. They include Ponsiano Lwakataka, Mike Mukula and Godfrey ‘Soddo’Aine.

Only sixteen cars managed to complete the circuit yesterday. The rally will return next month when the crews head to Fort Portal. The three day race covered the districts of Iganga, Bugweri, Bugiri and Jinja.

EMC MoIL Kyabazinga

Results

NRC

Jas Mangat /Enoch Olinga 1:03:02.3

Nasser Mutebi /Steven Bunya 01:17:34.5

Ronald Ssebuguzi/Anthony Mugamba 1:20:22.6

Division Two

Rashid Makumbi/Asumani Mohamm 1:21:36.7

Kirumira Edward/Nabwami Shakirah 1:37:47.2

Jamada Lwabaga/Peter Brown Jnr 1:55:02.5

Clubman Rally Championship

Musa Ssegaabwe/Mathias Kiyegga 2:48:22.0

Kataza Haruna/Urban Mulindwa 2:52:27.7

Nasib Ssesanga/Shaina Kobusingye 03:10:15.1

2-Wheel Drive

Ibrahim Lubega/Mustapha Kanakulya 1:25:58.3

Julius Semambo/Diana Nagawa 1:30:16.6

Kirumira Edward/Nabwami Shakirah 1:37:47.2