Motorsport season set for Jinja climax
The final round of the National Rally Championship (NRC), the Mosac Sexy Speed Rally, will take place in Kamuli and Jinja districts on November 25-26.
The event will decide this year’s national champion. Duncan Mubiru leads the NRC standings with 350 points to Hassan Alwi Jr’s 280.
The latter won here in 2019.
The two-day event, starting and finishing at Source of the Nile Hotel in Jinja City, will see drivers do eight sections; Dolly Mubarak (15.60km), Peter Muko Brown (27.27km), Premier Recruitment (29.50km) and Victoria University (19.87km).
Mubarak and Brown are deceased rally drivers.
Clerk of the course Shafiq Matovu said that Dolly Mubarak and Victoria University sections will be done once, and Peter Brown and Premier Recruitment twice.
Matovu said part of their corporate social responsibility will see them conduct a Covid-19 vaccination for all fans in conjunction with the Ministry of Health.
Viewing points for fans will be in Muguluka on Kamuli road, Magamaga on Jinja-Iganga highway and Wandago, a village between Magamaga and Kakira.
Entries for the event are already open and will close on November 20 at 5pm.Issuing of the road books will be on November 24 with scrutineering two days later at Source of the Nile Hotel.
Premier Recruitment topped up Shs20m in sponsorship, while Victoria University offered Sh15m to the event.
