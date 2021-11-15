Motorsport season set for Jinja climax

The final round of the National Rally Championship (NRC), the Mosac Sexy Speed Rally, will take place in Kamuli and Jinja districts on November 25-26.

The event will decide this year’s national champion. Duncan Mubiru leads the NRC standings with 350 points to Hassan Alwi Jr’s 280.

The latter won here in 2019.

The two-day event, starting and finishing at Source of the Nile Hotel in Jinja City, will see drivers do eight sections; Dolly Mubarak (15.60km), Peter Muko Brown (27.27km), Premier Recruitment (29.50km) and Victoria University (19.87km).

Mubarak and Brown are deceased rally drivers.

Clerk of the course Shafiq Matovu said that Dolly Mubarak and Victoria University sections will be done once, and Peter Brown and Premier Recruitment twice.

Matovu said part of their corporate social responsibility will see them conduct a Covid-19 vaccination for all fans in conjunction with the Ministry of Health.