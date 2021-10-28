Mukalazi, Namutebi start strong in Kazan World Cup

By Makhtum Muziransa More by this Author

Tendo Mukalazi and his sister Kirabo Namutebi are not about to slow down.

The duo converted months of hard work in the short course pools into new 50m freestyle national records (NR) as the Kazan leg of the Fina World Cup started yesterday.

Namutebi was the first to be tasked to challenge the 26.42 seconds she managed in the Fina Development Centre short course event in Kazan in August.

She benefited from a quick reaction time (0.64) and swimming in the fastest heat (three) that also had the fastest swimmers on the day; Australians Emma McKeon (23.98) and Madison Wilson (24.07), to go under 26 with a new personal best of 25.84 at her first World Cup.

Mukalazi came in a bit later to challenge his 23.81 from August and duly did with a 23.10 national record and personal best.

The duo has their work cut out now as those will now be the times to beat when they compete at the Russia Nationals next month and the World Championships in December.

But before that, their World Cup journey continues today with Mukalazi competing in the 100m freestyle and 50m breaststroke while Namutebi will do the 50m butterfly.

FINA WORLD CUP

Yesterday's Results - 50m free

M: Tendo Mukalazi - 23.10 NR

W: Kirabo Namutebi - 25.84 NR

Today's Schedule

M: Tendo Mukalazi: 100m free, 50m breast

W: Kirabo Namutebi: 50m fly