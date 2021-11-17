Muwonge calls for unity,  healthy competition

Future champs. Muwonge introduces Jamarah Makumbi who finished second in the 50cc class.  Photo/John Batanudde

By  John Batanudde

Susan ‘Super Lady” Muwonge has called for unity and encouraged healthy competition as one way to grow motorsport in teh country.
The 2011and 2018 National Rally Champion  made the remarks while addressing the Motocross fraternity that honored her son, Filbert Muwonge’s title celebrations at Stallion Hotel, in Natete.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.