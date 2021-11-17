Muwonge calls for unity,  healthy competition

Susan ‘Super Lady” Muwonge has called for unity and encouraged healthy competition as one way to grow motorsport in teh country.

The 2011and 2018 National Rally Champion made the remarks while addressing the Motocross fraternity that honored her son, Filbert Muwonge’s title celebrations at Stallion Hotel, in Natete.

Filbert is the 2021 50CC motocross champion

“We do not need to engage our children in frictious wrangles that often erupt amongst us as parents at competitions, but rather encourage and support them,” Muwonge said.

Filbert, riding a Ktm 50cc bike had to fight stiff competition from Jamairah Makumbi whom he beat by a seven-point difference having garnered 279 points from five rounds .

Fedearation of Motosports Clubs of Uganda assistant general secretary Ernest Ziwa added that the future of motocross in the country is bright after the introduction of young stars in the sport.