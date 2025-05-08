Nasser leads local charge

Despite facing some mechanical challenges during Thursday’s qualifying stage, Yassin Nasser is on course for the Africa Rally Championship points this weekend.

The Shell V-Power Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally will provide the platform for Nasser and his co-driver Ali Katumba to garner more points in a bid to challenge for the ARC.

On Thursday, Nasser’s Ford Fiesta broke its alternator and fan belt but

Having finished 18th in the Safari Rally, which was the first event on the calendar, the crew will be hoping to do better on home soil.

Six crews will be vying for the ARC points in the event happening in Mbarara.

Kenyan rivals Karan Patel, Samman Vohra and Nikhil Sachania will ensure there is tight competition for the points.

Patel missed ARC points in his home event, the Safari Rally, and will be looking at the Ugandan round to start his chase for a third continental title.

Patel will be cruising in a Skoda Fabia Rally2 that has a new engine fitted.

“Our strategy has never changed for any rally. We shall be in our own race, we push where we can, putting in mind the need of points,” Nasser said before the event.

Now lying fourth in the ARC standings with 35 points, the Moil rally team will be attempting to win the ARC and better their 2023 performance, where they finished second overall.

Mbarara was selected by Federation of Motorsport Clubs of Uganda (FMU) to host this year’s event, with eyes on attracting more tourists to the western region of Uganda.

It is the first time the most prestigious event on the FMU calendar is stretching beyond the central and fans will expected to fill the several viewing points and cheer their favourite crews.

Karan Patel is the reigning champion.

Patel, who won the event last year, posted the fastest time in qualifying and will be one of those to look out for when serious business starts on Friday.

Adding further spice to the rally will be the return of 2010 National Rally Champion Nasser Mutebi to the big stage.

With experience of over two decades, Mutebi returned to racing last year and emerged victorious in the second round of the NRC in Masaka.

Like Mutebi, 2011 champion Susan Muwonge will also be back in the cockpit fighting for NRC points.

The rally starts this morning with three stages, including a super special stage at the Rukaari Resort and will cover a total competitive distance of 188.33km.