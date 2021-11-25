Nasser off to South Africa for the final ARC event

Yasin Nasser with Al-Hajji Katumba. Photo | John Batanudde

By  John Batanudde

What you need to know:

  • With only seven points separating Nasser (66 points) from homeboy Guy Botteril (73, the Ugandan team must hope that Botteril (Toyota Etios R4) fails to finish the rally. 

The crew of Yasin Nasser and Ali Katumba on Tuesday left the country to go and take part in the final round of the Africa Rally Championship (ARC) in South Africa this weekend.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.