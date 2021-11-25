Nasser off to South Africa for the final ARC event

The crew of Yasin Nasser and Ali Katumba on Tuesday left the country to go and take part in the final round of the Africa Rally Championship (ARC) in South Africa this weekend.

With only seven points separating Nasser (66 points) from homeboy Guy Botteril (73, the Ugandan team must hope that Botteril (Toyota Etios R4) fails to finish the rally.

In addition, Nasser must finish second to take second place in the 2021 ARC standings.

Before flying out, Ali Katumba told Daily Monitor that the aim is to test themselves against the South African drivers.

“We want to finish on a high and if possible to finish second in the 2021 ARC championship. We expect the competition to be high since we are going to be racing with cars like Toyota Etios R4 and Toyota Auris S 2000,” said Katumba.

He added that they expect the Subaru GVB to do better than the last outing in Kigali.

“In the last round in Kigali, we lost power after blowing a turbo and we drove for kilometers without power which cost us,” added Katumba.

Last week, the MOIL team fixed a new engine and the car is back to its original power.

The ARC Trac rally will be the fifth round the Ugandan crew has done this season after competing in Kenya, Tanzania, Zambia and Rwanda.