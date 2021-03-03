New Bikers’ boss Ssemukutu eager to ride the tide

Ready To Roll . Ssemukutu, who has been part of the UBA since 2014, becomes the first woman to assume the association’s top seat. In her one year term of office, she looks at taking the bull by the horns, despite the challenges that have come up.

By Swaib Raul Kanyike More by this Author

Angella Ssemukutu is a woman of many “big things”, she likes to say. She is of a huge build, has a big voice, owns a couple of big bikes and boats, but above all, she now has a big task on table as the newly elected Uganda Bikers’ Association (UBA) President.

Ssemukutu, who has been part of the UBA since 2014, becomes the first woman to assume the association’s top seat.

In her one year term of office, she looks at taking the bull by the horns, despite the challenges that have come up especially due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

“First of all, movement is still limited, somehow. So, we are not having many rides especially outside Uganda but the few local ones that we have must be impactful on the bikers and the different communities, plus the nation at large,” she opens up.

Impactful in a way that things like road safety, cancer awareness and social responsibility, which have been a core emblem of the association since inception, must not be left behind.

Ssemukutu wants to add local tourism on the menu. She so much believes a lot in local tourism and that’s why she has dubbed her term a “Destination ride” that will traverse different potential tourism sites, especially here in the capital.

So far, this year has seen the members ride to the Source of the Nile in Jinja, Mabira Forest and last weekend, the bikes roared deep in Mpigi, Butambala, Gomba, Kanoni, Kabulasoke, Ssembabule, Masaka and Lukaya.

“We usually do regional tours around East Africa and beyond but because of the current hardships we shall mainly focus on local tourism potential areas, even here in Kampala. For instance, we shall have a Seven Hills ride, plus visiting many other historical sites like the Kasubi Tombs, Kabaka’s lake, the Gaddafi Mosque, Lubaga and Namirembe Cathedrals and many others,” she adds.

For Ssemukutu, time flies so fast and in typical biker style, she wants to fly with it, full throttle.



