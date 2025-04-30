Pearl Rally to showcase Uganda’s beauty

With the clock ticking toward this year’s Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally in Mbarara, preparations are in high gear to ensure a smooth event.

It will be the first time the continental event goes to Western Uganda and Fmu will be looking to showcase the country’s beauty.

Hon. James Akena, the Fmu, while unveiling a Shs80m sponsorship package on Monday, pledged to use the Pearl Rally as a vehicle to promote tourism in Uganda.

“As Fmu, we pledge to give our sponsors value for money, proper accountability and visibility in what has been very transparent and engaging discussion leading up to this day,” Akena revealed.

He added: “This new edition is an invitation to the auspicious part of Uganda. Mbarara is popular for its milk. There will be everything to enjoy there including rally.”

This year’s rally, slated for May 8-11, will double as the second round of the African Rally Championship (ARC) and the third round on the National Rally Championship (NRC).

Sheila Awori KCB Bank’s Acting Head of Marketing said; “We are very privileged to be part of this prestigious event. Our support goes beyond the sponsorship. We want to position ourselves with the sport and the communities we serve.”

The Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally is the biggest event on the Fmu calendar and this will be the first time it has stretched beyond the central part of the country.

Why Mbarara? Kisitu Mayanja, the Clerk of Course, revealed that the western part of Uganda, Mbarara in particular, presented the perfect opportunity to show why Uganda was named the Pearl of Africa by Winston Churchill.

Mayanja noted: “We have always desired to showcase our premier event as a reflection of our country; the Pearl of Africa. And we have managed to achieve it with this change. Mbarara has a rich cultural heritage but also wildlife. These are the things we want our fans to enjoy.”

With organisers only planning on allowing a maximum number of forty-five entries, top drivers in the country have already shown interest in taking part.

Besides the local competitors, the event has always attracted interest from several leading crews from Kenya, Rwanda and Tanzania.

Kenya’s Karan Patel won the event last year, beating Uganda’s Jas Mangat. Hamza Anwar from Kenya finished third.

Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally

Dates: May 8-11

Venue: Mbarara