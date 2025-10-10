Rally giants clash in Gulu for Rajiv Ruparelia memorial rally

The dust is set to fly in Gulu City as the Rajiv Ruparelia Memorial Rally 2025 kicks off Friday and runs through Saturday.

The event, which marks the sixth round of the Uganda National Rally Championship (NRC), promises to be an exciting spectacle, with drivers showcasing their skills and competing for the top spot.

The rally spans a total distance of 260km, with 132.6km of competitive racing that will test the nerves of the drivers. Among the 27 crews competing in the championship are rally giants Ronald Sebuguzi and Ponsiano Lwakataka, both eager to claim victory.

Other notable competitors include the KCB Bank-sponsored duo of Nasser Mutebi and Oscar Ntambi, Musa Ssegaabwe and Mathias Kiyegga, Duncan Mubiru, Michael Mukula, Julius Semambo, Jaffer Lukenge, Mansoor Lubega, and Bukenya Roald.

The event is not only about the championship but also a tribute to the late Rajiv Ruparelia, a businessman and son of city tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia, who died in a car crash on May 3.

Rajiv's impact on the country was significant, spanning key sectors such as education, hospitality, real estate, and corporate business.

"Rajiv's legacy will live on through this memorial rally, which aims to promote motorsports and give back to the community," said Sudhir Ruparelia, who will be gracing the event.

The rally will feature various stages, including the Super Special Stage Rajiv Ruparelia, a 1.96 km stage that will be run twice, and the KCB Bank stage. The event is expected to play a decisive role in determining the champions across all categories as the season draws closer to its conclusion.