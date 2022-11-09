Safety emphasized as stage set for Kaliro Sugar rally

Thirty-four drivers will be in action as the Kaliro Sugar rally revs off in Iganga and Jinja districts this weekend.

The rally was initially scheduled to be held in Mubende and Kasanda but the organisers, the central Motorsport Club (CMC) decided to shift it to the eastern districts.

The districts of Kaliro and Iganga hosted the second round of the National Rally Championship in February but ended prematurely due to safety, a matter that the organisers are very keen to avoid this time.

“We have a strong entry of 34,” the Clerk of Course Alfred Mutanda confirmed to the media during a briefing on Tuesday in Nakalama. He also announced a raft of measures designed to improve safety.

Safety measures

“We’ve halved the super special stage to 2.5kms because last time we were not able to finish it. We’ve redesigned it by adding chickens (where cars zigzag before setting off) and shall employ the reverse start order to keep people in one place. The aim is to make the stage safer,” he revealed.

The sponsor, Kaliro Sugar, urged fans to follow the safety measures to make it possible to fund more events in the East.

“Kaliro Sugar loves the sport but emphasizes safety because we can only enjoy the sweetness if we’re alive. We urge all fans to follow the measures put in place so that we can bring more events,” Hellen Mugisha, the company’s public relations officer urged.

The routes stretch to a total distance of 303kms of which only 132.04kms is competitive. There are five sections; the drivers will start with the Lato Milk stage that revs off at Kakira Sugar near the main gate and runs for 16.96kms up to Magamaga.

They will drive for 41km of transport up to Butaba after Idudi where the 19kms- second stage starts and terminates at Buseesa. The third stage will be run twice on Sunday from Nakabango to Wandago for 45kms one route.

Ponsiano Lwakataka leads the table with 332 points and could be crowned champion if he makes the podium. Umar Dauda follows with 208 and Jonas Kansiime third with 201.5.



National Rally Championships



Standings

Ponsiano Lwakataka - 332 points

Umar Dauda - 208

Jonas Kansiime - 201.5

Byron Rugomoka - 184