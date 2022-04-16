Van Pee returns as team Uganda goes for points

Former National Motocross team Captain Maxime Van Pee has dominated the sport in recent times and will be one of the riders to look out for Sunday’s FIM Central Africa Motocross Challenge at Victoria Raceway track, Garuga. He will be among the 60 riders representing Uganda in the 2022 Central Motocross first leg encounter. Scoring points will be very important for Uganda in a bid to defend the two-legged challenge they won in 2019 ahead of rivals Kenya.

Van Pee, who has been out of active riding for close to two years, took to his Facebook page to call on fans to turn up in big numbers so that they witness his return to active riding.

The Lato milk sponsored rider will compete on a KTM bike and will pair up with Alistier Blick, Abdul Damba and Mustafa Ssemambo in the MX1 Class.

The CAC event is coming back after two years since the Covid-19 hit.



Miguel Katende will be taking on Kenya's Lewis Ogonyi in the Mx65 category.

Katende is the current National Motocross Champion in Mx65 and current championship leader.

Lewis Ogonyi is also top of the charts in the same category across the border.

Katende has won three races in a row and already beat Ogonyi in Kenya this year.