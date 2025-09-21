Verstappen wins in Baku as Piastri crashes out

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the Azerbaijan Grand Prix from pole position while Oscar Piastri crashed on the opening lap and had his Formula One lead over McLaren teammate Lando Norris slashed to 25 points.

McLaren had hoped to secure their 10th Formula One constructors' title, and second in a row, on Sunday with a record seven rounds remaining but must now wait until Singapore on October 5.

George Russell finished second for Mercedes, who moved up to second place and 333 points behind McLaren with 346 still to be won,and Carlos Sainz third for Williams's first podium finish of the season.

Norris started and finished seventh, with his chances of scoring more points scuppered by a slow pitstop for the second successive race.

The win was Verstappen's second in a row and he was absolutely dominant, leading from pole to flag and setting the fastest lap for a "Grand Slam" that revived his slim title hopes with the reigning champion now 69 points behind Piastri.

"I think this weekend has been incredible for us," said Verstappen after his 67th career win and fourth of the season. "For us to win here again is just fantastic.

"We had clean air all the time and you could then look after your tyres. And yeah, it was pretty straightforward."

Russell, recovering from sickness, was happy to see a rough weekend finish strongly while Sainz was the happiest man on the podium.

"I cannot describe how happy I am and how good this feels. It tastes even better than my first ever podium," said the four-times race winner with Ferrari.

The big story came on the opening lap when Piastri, who crashed in qualifying and started ninth, jumped the start and went to the back of the field before ploughing into the wall at turn five.

The crash ended the Australian's record of being the only driver to score in every race this season and also put the brakes on a run of 34 races in the points.

Italian rookie Kimi Antonelli was fourth for Mercedes, redeeming himself after a poor home race weekend at Monza, with New Zealander Liam Lawson enjoying a career-high fifth for Racing Bulls.

Yuki Tsunoda was sixth for Red Bull with Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc following Norris home in eighth and ninth.