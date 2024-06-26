Vivo Energies fuel MX fifth Round with Shs50m

The fifth round of the National Motocross Championship due Sunday at Busiika Extreme Adventure Park has been boosted with a Shs50m injection from Vivo Energies Limited.

The sponsorship package shall include cash, lubricants for riders, and media coverage among other things.

Johan Grobbelaar, the managing director of Vivo Energy, promised they would throw their full weight behind the sport.

"We are proud to support the Motocross Championship and the talented riders," Grobbelaar said.

"Our contribution is not just about sponsorship but also about empowering everyone in the sport to achieve their dreams and promoting Uganda’s sporting excellence. We will offer riders Shell Advance, our premium motorcycle engine oil, and our performance fuel, Shell V-Power, for their bikes so they can enjoy peak performance and compete favourably," he added.

Federation of Motorsport Clubs of Uganda (FMU) president Jimmy Akena was full of praise for Vivo for always supporting sports in the country.

“We are grateful for their support, which will undoubtedly enhance the quality of the event and provide a platform for our riders to showcase their skills.

"This sponsorship from Vivo Energy Uganda is a timely boost which will enhance the quality of the event this weekend,” Akena said.

FMU vice president in charge of motorcycling Arthur Blick Jr added that the money they received will help the federation organize the remaining four events on their calendar.

Over 80 riders expected to take part in this weekend event.