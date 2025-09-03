Centenary tame URA to clinch volleyball title

Just after the decisive shot, and final whistle, Centenary Bank 2-1 winners of the Corporate Sports Network volleyball final, went into wild jubilations amid deafening vuvuzelas at the Maroons Stadium in Luzira Prisons on Sunday evening.

“So they came with t-shirts labelled ‘champions’ , what if we had beaten them,” Dennis Akanyijuka, who was outstanding for URA, said with reasonable envy.

Centenary, who lost the 2024 final to Hotel Africana, eventually clinched glory after a tense final.

The bankers won the first set almost comfortably 25-16, thanks mostly to centre player Silver Okiring and Mark Okurut who scored and blocked with near perfection.

But the taxmen avenged with a hard-fought 25-22 victory in the second set, sending the tie into the decider. They attacked and defended resolutely, as if they had no manpower deficit—playing five vs six because they had no lady in the squad.

Most of the times they led in the second set, forcing Centenary, who were desperate to seal it 2-0, into childish blunders. They came close, trailing 20-21, 21-24 then 22-24. But URA closed it 25-22 to stretch the tie into the final set.

Centenary started the third set stronger, with Okiring back in centre position, with cheeky balls close to the net. But URA fought their way back, leading at 18-17 for the first time.

Akanyijuka and Joel Okello were the protagonists. But Centenary’s Ronald Bwambale was on point. And Okiring, once again rose to the occasion with a ferocious strike near the post that gave Centenary a 22-18 lead. But stubborn URA refused to surrender, pressing until 22-24. Then Centenary clinched it 25-22. What a game. What a final that saw the favourites and eventual victors concede two yellow cards—one of which was controversial.

And immediately, water was splashing over the Eagles’ sweating backs as their fans pulled out the t-shirts labelled “Champions 2025” in front, and “Eagle Nation” at the back.

“We laid down strategies for this match and I’m extremely happy that we’ve emerged victorious,” Okiring, the Centenary captain said.

“We won the first set comfortably and the boys got excited. And the opponent punished us. And they gained momentum that’s why even in the third set they led us at some point. But the few changes we made helped us win the game.”

“We won the George Aporu Cup in Soroti earlier this year and we’re delighted to add this one,” said team manager Robert Mubangizi, who attributed the victory to team work and intense preparation.

URA’s Akanyijuka rued the player deficit. “We fought hard but it really cost us. We couldn’t cover some gaps. And rotation was hard compared to our opponents,” he said.

Earlier, dfcu beat Harris International 2-0 (15-11, 15-10) to win the bronze medal match.

FINAL

Centenary 2-1 (25-16, 22-25, 25-22) URA

THIRD PLACE