Eight-goal SLAU massacre emboldens Mwere

Fufa Beach Soccer League scoring sensation Nicholas Mwere has set his target at tearing into shreds most standing records after the Jinja Lions striker found the net eight five times during his side’s 8-8 draw win against reigning champions St Lawrence University (SLAU) on Sunday.

In a one-man show, Mwere served a spectacle as he notched eight goals past Davis Nnono's table leaders at the Fufa Technical Center in Njeru to stake claim for the golden boot and also threatening to drag Jinja Lions to the ultimate prize.

"I'm not about to stop scoring because I want to win something with my club. I will never forget the eight goals in one match because they came against the best side in the league and showed how improved I have been this season," Mwere told Daily Monitor.

The Lions only joined the top flight division last season and that was the first time Mwere, a left-back at StarTimes Uganda Premier League side Busoga United, first tried the sand game.

He is in his own race this campaign with 19 goals thus far and proving to be the most prolific forward in the league taking over from SLAU's Baker Lukooya.

In fact, Mwere bagged the man-of-the-match award in the eye catching end to end game in which Lukooya (two goals), Ronald Magwali (2), Brian Nkuubi (3) and Allan Katwe (1) netted for SLAU.

He is also driven by the urge to return to the national team (Sand Cranes) that he helped qualify for the Beach Soccer Afcon tourney in Mozambique last year but was dropped from the travelling party to Maputo by then coach Angelo Schirinzi.

"I have improved some aspects of my game that Schirinzi said I lacked. He said I'm not good at aerial balls but I was happy to score two headers against SLAU," Mwere added.

He was too hot to handle for the SLAU defence, first obliterating defenders Jonah Kikonyongo and Ricah Byaruhanga before Nnono threw on Allan Katwe to less yield.

In the other match, Derrick Ssekulima (3), Deo Ssengendo (1), Marvin Mugerwa (1), Junior Kagezi (1) and Charles Kasozi (1) scored for Kirengente as they stunned Salim Muwonge's Mutoola Beach 7-4.

A brace from Faizal Ssekitti and another for Paul Nsege couldn't bail out the Mukono based side against a resilient Kirengente that is fighting off a relegation dogfight.

Fufa Beach Soccer League

Results