Employers raise stake in inaugural HR sports gala

Experts in job recruitment and retrenchment will ditch suits, ties and corporate dresses to sweat in jerseys on August 26 at Mubs Grounds in the first ever mega Human Resource (HR) sports gala in the country.

Under their Human Resource Management Association Uganda (HRMAU) that has over 1300 subscribed companies according to their president Ronald Bbosa, not less than one hundred business entities are expected to take part in the maiden tourney.

"We have talented people in our profession in various sports disciplines companies that don't rarely take to the field to show their gifts. This is their moment. We expect companies all over the country to register early to give us proper planning," Bbosa revealed at their main offices in the Industrial Area on Monday.

He added; "We want to experience the fun with our sponsors who are part of this inaugural tournament and we hope it will carry on for years."

Riding on the theme 'healthy living for enhanced productivity', the one-day sports gala will have HR practitioners engage in disciplines like chess, basketball, tug of war, football, athletics and netball with the winners taking home various trophies and prize monies.

According to Andrew Ssebwalunyo, the director professional development at HRMAU, the all encompassing day-out will help them learn from colleagues and be able to establish strong business networks.

"Companies should fully embrace this social event so that we amplify the value of sports in improving healthy living. I'm over seven sponsors including Uganda Breweries and Crown Beverages have already come on board to see it turn into a success," Ssebwalunyo revealed.

To Miriam Akatekit, the corporate communications manager at Crown Beverages, they will provide Pepsi drinks to participants because such a noble cause has been long overdue.