‘Friends of Ndamira Cup’ final excites Nakaseke 

Friends of Ndamira Cup concluded this weekend in Nakaseke after an exciting six-week run from March to April 2025.

The football tournament, now a hallmark of unity in Nakaseke North, showcased not only sporting talent but also the power of collaboration, as NRM MP aspirant Philip Tumukunde Ndamira rallied his network of friends from Kampala and the diaspora to support the event and its community-driven goals.

Eight teams participated in this year’s tournament, competing in a round-robin format. The top four advanced to the semi-finals, leading up to a highly anticipated final between Kololo Zone and Ngoma B Zone. The championship match ended in a dramatic 2-2 draw, with Kololo Zone edging out Ngoma B Zone 4-3 in a sudden-death penalty shootout to claim the 2025 title.

Nantongo Balikis of Kiruuli was named the Netball MVP for her standout performance

This year’s tournament saw the rise of remarkable individual talent. Ssebandeke Joram, who was named Most Valuable Player and also emerged as the tournament’s top scorer with seven goals. Special recognition of Best Goalkeeper was given to Isaac Kakiga. The entire event was praised for its peaceful nature, standing in contrast to earlier competitions in the region that had experienced disruptions.

On the sidelines of the football tournament, a one-day women's netball match added extra excitement and inclusivity to the weekend. The match featured Kiruuli Zone against Ngoma A in a spirited contest that saw Kiruuli come out on top with a 13–8 victory.

The winning team.

Nantongo Balikis of Kiruuli was named the Netball MVP for her standout performance.

The Friends of Ndamira Cup also made a meaningful impact off the field. The tournament helped channel support to community development projects, including the provision of school desks and building materials to Ngoma Secondary School, sports kits to Ngoma Town Council, and building supplies to Kyabigulu Church of Uganda Primary School.

Friends of Ndamira also donated bricks and cement to construct a public toilet in Kirangazi, addressing a critical sanitation need in the area. These efforts highlighted the event’s broader mission of promoting education and development through sport.

The final drew an enthusiastic crowd of over1,000 people, a testament to the strong support from the Nakaseke community.

The local organizing team was led by Musa Mulinda and Akim Muwonge, with strong support from local authorities who provided security, refreshments and referees.

Ndamira, who served as chief guest at the final, expressed pride in the event’s success, saying, “I am happy to be associated with this successful event that was organised by locals and attended by people from all walks of life. Unlike previous competitions that have been held in the area, there were no violent episodes, and the teams that participated gave us a colourful performance filled with a spirit of sportsmanship."

NRM MP aspirant, Philip Tumukunde Ndamira