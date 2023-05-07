Over 200 Schools arrive in Mbarara ahead of Fresh Dairy Games

Over 200 secondary schools across the country are in Mbarara to take part in fresh dairy school games previously referred to as 'Ball Games I'.

This competition held at Ntare school will see students participate in basketball, hockey, badminton, rugby, and table tennis for both boys and girls. There is also football for girls.

Ayubu Khalifan Kiyingi, the in charge of technical affairs for Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA), says turn up for the second edition of Fresh Dairy competitions is good and is hoping of a successful tournament basing at the arrangements and inspections made.

“Teams have arrived and others are still arriving, the turn up is really very good, all the teams confirmed and some are on the way travelling, we expect to have our games begin after the opening ceremony on Tuesday, we have all football, basketball, rugby, racket/table tennis, badminton, and hockey all for boys and girls and all the champions are around with us and are ready to defend,” said Kiyingi.

He added “Day one is not easy, a lot of movements, settling in but so far so good, and the weather is calm, everything is moving on well, We came early we have had all the arrangements, we had a meeting, we have had inspections in the field, we have worked on all game fields, when you look at basketball courts all are ok, they have already marked the tennis club, all the facilities are ready."

Also, Saul Rwampororo, the headteacher Ntare School, the host ,says his school is ready to handle all the games activities and accommodate all the participants for national Ball I competition.

“We are hosting national competitions of ball one games which are being sponsored by dairy corporations, this school is a camp for all the girls and we are co-hosting with Mbarara high school where boys will sleep during these competitions, they will be here for 9 days, all ball games will be handled here and we are using other fields in the city, fields for St. Joseph's Vocational School, Mbarara High School, Mbarara Junior School,” said Rwampororo.

He added “We have enough space and everything to see that these games are very well handled, the national body is handling the refereeing, for us our work is mainly accommodation, food and the fields , and we are very well equipped."