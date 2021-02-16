‘Sheep’ vanishes in Mukono Blackball Challenge

By George Katongole More by this Author

Most losses hurt. But some losses hurt the heart and the soul.

Alfred Gumikiriza’s 16-10 loss to upstart Ibrahim Sejjemba at Crooked Cue Sports Bar in Mukono District on Friday, encapsulated the challenge the national team captain has to endure on his way to recovery.

Sejjemba had already downed Allan Nsubuga of Ronz 13-9 on February 5 and Gumikiriza, aka Black Sheep, was an obliging opponent to a Shs2m prize.

The first six frames were so easy for Sejjemba, including two breaks and finish. Actually, the only contest was in the fifth frame but he came out clean, too.

Sensing danger, Gumikiriza asked for timeout and on return, pulled four back to go 6-4. But then Sejjemba potted the cue ball in the 11th frame to take total control as Gumikiriza took to asking for times-out – at least three more times.

With Sejjemba leading 14-8, even for Gumikiriza’s never-say-die attitude, the job on his sleeves was insurmountable – he lost the final two frames.

“The opening six frames were not easy for me. Everyone saw it. That is not the type of misses that can leave you the same. I tried to fight back but the damage had already been done,” he said.

Men’s top seed Sejjemba has 20 points, ahead of Gumikiriza, who missed the second round of the league due to illness and did not get seeding points for the Kampala Open and international events last year.

Gumikiriza has just five weeks to prepare for the season opening Pool Association of Uganda in Kabalagala.

Sejjemba at the table of men

From being an understudy at Mambule to winning the league twice in a row with different clubs, Sejjemba is becoming a bully on the pool table.

But he won’t get carried away.

“It was a massive victory for me and my team,” Sejjemba said. “This kind of win gives me confidence but I know that we need to win more national and international accolades,” he said.

Although he went pound for pound against Africa’s best Joseph Aden of South Africa at the Esther Lungu East and Southern Africa Pool Championships in Zambia last year, his only major national win is the 2017 Christmas Cup.

Best in Uganda, second in Africa, Sejjemba is the man to beat.

