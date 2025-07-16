‘Small’ sports seek second chance at registration

Rollball, floorball and frisbee are some of the six sports whose national governing bodies did not seek fresh registration with the National Council of Sports (NCS) by June 20, as required by the National Sports Act 2023, largely due to lack of funds.

The other sports whose bodies could have their licenses revoked by NCS are deaf sports and bodybuilding.

The Association of Uganda University Sports also did not register but the law put it under the direct stewardship of is one of education and sports ministry. But little-known sports like rollball and frisbee are skating on thin ice.

Thomas Bamuteeze, the president Uganda Rollball Federation said they did not have the funds to register on time.

He had raised a similar concern during a sensitisation meeting with the NCS but Ogwel rebutted by claiming that no federation or association can fail to raise Shs1m for registration because they have “members and partners and government has been supporting you.”

But Bamuteeze told Daily Monitor: “The time frame was very short, and we couldn’t finish. Everything required money yet we are always underfunded. We receive Shs10.7m a year. And in three months you can’t host delegates from 74 districts.”

Brian Kaswa, the chairman Uganda Ultimate Frisbee Association (UUFA), shares Bamuteeze’s concern about funds.

“Our international federation is an NGO that operates on just $700,000 a year,” Kaswa told us, asking how much a federation like Uganda’s can get in a year.

Meanwhile, Kaswa regrets that he overthought the process, “because there are federations which we are far better than but they submitted their applications.”

But there’s hope. As UUFA raises the funds—including a potential GoFundMe campaign—to spread Ultimate Frisbee to at least 74 districts across Uganda, a registration requirement for associations, they are going to apply again.

Likewise rollball. “We have been given another procedure to register and I believe in the next two months we will be gazzetted,” Bamuteeze said.

Bodybuilding and Fitness Association president Twaha Ddungu said “We were only constrained by time. But we have been allowed to submit anyway. So we are waiting with hope.”

ASSOCIATION REQUIREMENT

*Application for registration-Shs1m

*Certificate of registration-Shs1.5m

*Application for annual renewal of Certificate-Shs500,000