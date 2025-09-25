1000 athletes for Taibah Independence tourney

When the Taibah Independence Sports Tournament started in 2018, it was small, like most baby ventures, and for only schools around the Bwebajja-Mpala area. But over the years, the annual tournament has grown in leaps and bounds, including more sports and attracting schools from Kampala.

No wonder, the organisers expect about 1000 participants for the 2025 edition which starts this weekend and ends October 5.

Aga Khan High School, Agrolinks Academy, Namasumba and Pearl of Africa School, Entebbe are debutants, while Elite and Trinity Senior Academy return.

If all the 10 registered schools grace the event, an average of 100 participants per school is achievable.

Beyond trophies

From a competitive prism, Patricia Amani Ramadan wishes the Taibah netball team does not meet defending champions Bethel Covenant College “because we beat Bethel in all other games, but in netball they are very competitive, we can’t overpower them.” Her concerns are genuine. Taibah lost the 2023 and 2024 netball finals to Bethel.

Meanwhile, Caleb Ainomugisha, a left winger and president Cambridge Campus, was part of that team that won the Under 20 football title, which they are keen to retain.

Sean Kiwumulo Akankwasa, the senate president, UNEB campus and a centre back, is out injured but said his colleagues have prepared since the first term, changing diet and working out in gyms.

Likewise, Vikas International School will seek to retain their mixed volleyball title, just like Bethel would want to fire from all cylinders.

But there’s more to this tournament than scorelines and titles. Amani Ramadan, who also plays basketball, volleyball and swimming, said it has taught Taibah students how to relate with those from other schools.

“They may shout at us but we don’t. And with time we’ve learnt how to relate with them and now many of them are our friends,” she said during the event launch on Tuesday.

Platform

Unlike some schools, Taibah has no niche sport.

“We want to expose our learners to different sports, that's why we also have a chess tournament and swimming club” said the principal Oskar Semweya-Musoke.

He added that the system has opened doors for some like Taibah’s captain Lawrence Kizito Odido, who recently joined the Alicante Football Academy in Spain, whose mission is to recruit, train and connect young players to “real clubs in Spain.”

Other tournament alumni have also benefited. Bethel College’s netball duo Sylvia Alicia Bonabana and Rebecca Nakamanya have joined Victoria University and Kyambogo University respectively.

Vikas’s football duo Tedros Hani and Daniel Anei joined Kampala Junior Team and the East African University respectively while basketballer Zizi Zola joined Alupe University, in Kenya, among others.

Sports and books

Some schools avoid the tournament because Third Term is a promotional term. But Taibah sees it differently. “Sports makes learners even smarter. Because exercise boosts metabolism and blood circulation, thus enhancing the brain’s performance,” said Annet Nannyonjo Mugisha, head teacher Taibah School.

“And if you want something done, give it to a busy person. We’ve seen people that don’t participate in schools and their grades are not improving while those active in sports, MDD, leadership, excel in class.”

And nothing embodies the school’s Five Cs: confidence, creativity, collaboration and care for the community, better than sports.

This year will be the first for girls’ football while Year Seven pupils will play with their agemates in the Primary Five and Six.

DEFENDING CHAMPIONS

Football boys U20 (Taibah)

Basketball boys U15 (Bethel)

Basketball [girls] (Taibah)

Basketball [boys] U20 (Bethel)

Football [boys] U15 (Taibah)

Volleyball [mixed] (Vikas)