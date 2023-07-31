2023 NETBALL WORLD CUP - TIT BITS

Too cold

Flying to the bottom south of the continent at this time of the year is surely cumbersome. The temperatures are very low as it is a winter period. Whereas locals acknowledge it, they insist neighbouring cities like Johannesburg or Pretoria aren’t as cold as Cape Town is. Over the past few days, I have only seen the sun out less than five times. And it hasn’t lasted long in the skies, fading into the clouds within 30 minutes or so. The cold here is at an average 14°C during the day with light showers persistent. Inevitably, there is minimal activity outdoors, nearly everyone strapped in a long jacket and hoodie.

Semenya in the house

Uganda picked Africa’s first victory at the 2023 Netball World Cup after they humbled Singapore 79-37 on Day One of the championship. The Cape Town International Convention Centre has been a hive of activity since with the buzz going up whenever African teams have taken to the courts at either Arena 1 or Arena 2. The hosts Spar Proteas have sometimes taken the roof off. During their opening win 61-50 win over Wales in Group C was graced by former world 800m champion Caster Semenya. The 2012 and 2016 Olympic champion got the crowd loud in Arena 1 upon being introduced, adding loads of energy in the stands.

Near half-a-ton requests

Global tournaments rarely come to Africa. So when South Africa got the chance to host another World Cup outside rugby and football, Ugandan journalists got interested. Tournament officials say that Uganda had the highest number of media accreditation requests for this championship. They say 46 individuals applied to cover this championship and the majority of the group was granted. Here in the peninsula of the Table Mountain, we are eight people who made it, Francis Bwambale of BBS Television being the latest to fly in.