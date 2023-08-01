2023 NETBALL WORLD CUP - TIT BITS
What you need to know:
The Spar Proteas have brought many from close and far. To attain a seat at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, an adult had to pay 1100 Rands (Shs224000) for only the afternoon session.
Tickets going for Shs200000
Netball is a common sport in Uganda but not popular. Actually, if the She Cranes weren’t competing at the grand stage of this sport, probably netball would have the least attention. At the local netball league, just a handful attend. But here, fans love netball. The Spar Proteas have brought many from close and far. To attain a seat at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, an adult had to pay 1100 Rands (Shs224000) for only the afternoon session. A child had to pay 800 Rands (Shs163000) for the same package of action. Some Ugandans and even the locals have felt a pinch as the prices keep rising each passing round of the tournament.
Investor cashes She Cranes
Uganda’s 74-34 victory over Trinidad and Tobago on Sunday did not only send the She Cranes through to the second Preliminary Round of the tournament. However, they were smiling too. About three hours after the win, they received 5000 Rands (Shs1m) from a South Africa-based Ugandan investor Dr. Kihura Nkuba Nkamuhayo. The token of appreciation was given to the 15 players by State for Primary Education and Education Minister Janet Museveni’s representative Hon. Kaducu Joyce flanked by Ambassador Paul Amoru and MP Hon. Julliet Kyinyamatama and Brig. Flavia Bwekwaso. Dr. Nkamuhayo offered the delegation an all-expenses-paid two-day trip including a thrilling game drive, mouthwatering braai, and comfortable accommodation to the exquisite Lunikhy Game Farm found the border of Limpopo and Mpumalanga provinces.
Onyango graces stage
Mamelodi Sundowns goal keeper Denis Onyango flew in from Johannesburg yesterday and paid a courtesy call to the She Cranes at the Stay East Hotel before watching them play against Jamaica yesterday evening. “Enjoy the game,” he told the players accompanied by officials. “We already know what you are capable of so do not be under pressure. You have the most important thing which is representing your country on the world stage,” he added. The former Uganda Cranes captain had earlier taken pictures with players including sisters Margret Baagala and Norah Lunkuse. Onyango was later gifted a team jersey by Uganda Netball Federation and team officials present.