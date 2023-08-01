2023 NETBALL WORLD CUP - TIT BITS

Tickets going for Shs200000

Netball is a common sport in Uganda but not popular. Actually, if the She Cranes weren’t competing at the grand stage of this sport, probably netball would have the least attention. At the local netball league, just a handful attend. But here, fans love netball. The Spar Proteas have brought many from close and far. To attain a seat at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, an adult had to pay 1100 Rands (Shs224000) for only the afternoon session. A child had to pay 800 Rands (Shs163000) for the same package of action. Some Ugandans and even the locals have felt a pinch as the prices keep rising each passing round of the tournament.

Investor cashes She Cranes

Uganda’s 74-34 victory over Trinidad and Tobago on Sunday did not only send the She Cranes through to the second Preliminary Round of the tournament. However, they were smiling too. About three hours after the win, they received 5000 Rands (Shs1m) from a South Africa-based Ugandan investor Dr. Kihura Nkuba Nkamuhayo. The token of appreciation was given to the 15 players by State for Primary Education and Education Minister Janet Museveni’s representative Hon. Kaducu Joyce flanked by Ambassador Paul Amoru and MP Hon. Julliet Kyinyamatama and Brig. Flavia Bwekwaso. Dr. Nkamuhayo offered the delegation an all-expenses-paid two-day trip including a thrilling game drive, mouthwatering braai, and comfortable accommodation to the exquisite Lunikhy Game Farm found the border of Limpopo and Mpumalanga provinces.

