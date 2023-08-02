2023 NETBALL WORLD CUP - TIT BITS

Finally a break

It’s been a roller coaster of activity at Arena 1 and Arena 2 of the Cape Town International Convention Centre. Since Friday, no team had taken a break. However, teams in Group G yesterday got a day off. The She Cranes got some rest ahead of their clash against Wales today, as did Jamaica, New Zealand, Trinidad and Tobago. Similarly, Group F teams like England, Australia, Tonga, Malawi, Scotland and Fiji played yesterday but now take a break today. The Ugandan camp yesterday met with the Ugandan community based here. Some other teams kept in their hotel rooms, relaxing the muscles as much as possible.

Less Ugandan fans

The She Cranes have scored a 50 percent thus far after winning two of their four matches at the ongoing 16th Netball World Cup. Whereas the 61-49 defeat on Monday afternoon brought out the element of resilience from coach Fred Mugerwa’s side. Yet, the She Cranes lacked the eighth player. Contrary to last week, this time the Ugandan group in the stands was noticeably smaller inside Arena 1. And it is perhaps because being a Monday, a majority had work commitments but also, the ticket prices have slightly gone up. The few Ugandans present still cheered on loudly. Former Uganda Cranes captain Denis Onyango was present too.

Injuries force changes