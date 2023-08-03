2023 NETBALL WORLD CUP - TIT BITS

Meeme stars on TV

Ruth Meeme is a household name in Ugandan netball. She featured as the centre in the squads for the She Cranes during the 2015 and 2019 World Cup tournaments. An injury two years ago has since had her drop down the pecking order but Meeme is still present at the 2023 edition here in Cape Town. She is working as a commentator and analyst for the tournament broadcaster SuperSport. The broadcaster is running a production of all matches with an-all female crew. And Meeme is playing a big role for the live feed either in the commentary booth or the courtside analysis with South African counterparts especially when the She Cranes are playing.

Cover me sunshine

Since last week, we’ve been treated to wind and light showers all through. It has been so cold that taking off a coat, hoodie or gloves would rarely happen outdoors. However, the sun has gained control of the skies over the past two days. Cape Town has been bright with the top of the Table Mountain quite visible for several hours. The temperatures rose to 23°C with zero chance of precipitation yesterday. Surely, it is about time we moved out a little more.

Mzansi beauty