2023 NETBALL WORLD CUP - TIT BITS

Rare stalemate

Two defeats to New Zealand and Jamaica seemed to have buried Uganda’s chances of progression to the semifinals of the Netball World Cup. But a rare stalemate resurrected the She Cranes’ chances temporarily on Wednesday evening after the hosts South Africa pulled off a heist to draw 48-48 against the New Zealanders. The result meant that Uganda would mathematically stand a slim chance of progression if they had beaten South Africa and if New Zealand had heavily beaten Jamaica yesterday. However the chances for Fred Mugerwa’s side were dashed early on in the day when Jamaica instead buried all permutations with a 59-48 win over the Silver Ferns.

Magala, Bintu show

The half-time breaks during the Netball World Cup here in South Africa have been littered with activity and lovely vibe from the stadium emcees. On Wednesday, as the She Cranes led the Welsh Feathers 36-27, Uganda Netball Federation (UNF) board member Eva Magala and former MP Jalia Bintu took on a shooting challenge against Welsh counterparts. Running across the court in turns, Magala and Bintu combined to win the contest before being rewarded with prizes. Magala, a former president of the Uganda Ladies Golf Union, was delighted to reminisce about her days as a netballer. She was a shooter during her high school days but has since been taken up by golf over the past three decades.

Alien Skin, Bobi Wine music