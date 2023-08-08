2023 NETBALL WORLD CUP - TIT BITS
What you need to know:
Kolisi love
South Africa loves its stars. During the week, Springboks captain Siya Kolisi rocked the Spar Proteas’ fans. First, he sent a video message to fans and players which was played via the screens during the action of the Netball World Cup at the Arena 1 of the Cape Town International Convention Centre. Kolisi, who captained South Africa to lift the Webb Ellis Cup at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Yokohama, Japan, led the fans as they took on Tonga in the first classification match for fifth place on Friday. He led the singing and dancing in the stands before the Proteas won 72-46.
City taxi strike
Since Thursday, public transport in Cape Town has been affected by the strike from taxi and cab drivers. Those who got to know about it late were stuck in the city on Thursday night. It got worse when the individuals protesting stoned and burnt down some traffic police cars as well as an ambulance which had been carrying a patient. Inevitably, some shops and stalls did not operate during the weekend and netball fans without their own means of transport couldn’t make it to CTICC. Hence, Proteas didn’t have a full house against Tonga on Friday and Uganda yesterday.
Farewell Cape Town
It has been a lovely ride in the beautiful city of Cape Town. I could have missed visiting the nearby Table Mountain but the She Cranes at least did during their day-off on Saturday. The World Cup happened during the winter period in Cape Town but the place is worth a second visit. The lovely 80-minute ride to the scenic Cape Point inside the Table Mountain National Park, meeting Kolisi and the beautiful views at the Waterfront will live long in my memory. It will be warmer during the festive period with an even awesome carnival atmosphere. Shall we again?