2023 NETBALL WORLD CUP - TIT BITS

Kolisi love

South Africa loves its stars. During the week, Springboks captain Siya Kolisi rocked the Spar Proteas’ fans. First, he sent a video message to fans and players which was played via the screens during the action of the Netball World Cup at the Arena 1 of the Cape Town International Convention Centre. Kolisi, who captained South Africa to lift the Webb Ellis Cup at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Yokohama, Japan, led the fans as they took on Tonga in the first classification match for fifth place on Friday. He led the singing and dancing in the stands before the Proteas won 72-46.

City taxi strike

Since Thursday, public transport in Cape Town has been affected by the strike from taxi and cab drivers. Those who got to know about it late were stuck in the city on Thursday night. It got worse when the individuals protesting stoned and burnt down some traffic police cars as well as an ambulance which had been carrying a patient. Inevitably, some shops and stalls did not operate during the weekend and netball fans without their own means of transport couldn’t make it to CTICC. Hence, Proteas didn’t have a full house against Tonga on Friday and Uganda yesterday.

Farewell Cape Town