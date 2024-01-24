A marathon to transform athletes lives

Senegalese musician Akon once said that “whatever obstacle comes your way, you gotta be prepared to jump over it! And I think that's what separates the legends from the regular artists. It's all in how you manage that success.”

Ugandan sport is awash with stories of men and women so distinguished in jumping over numerous obstacles in the field of play. But what we rarely see or hear about are those making waves in managing the fruits of the labour.



The reasons behind that are vast but in trying, first hand, to highlight them over the years, Ugandan sports journalist, Andrew Mwanguhya, decided something sustainable had to be done to make headway.

It is from this background that Mwanguhya started Impact Sport (IS), a non-profit organisation whose vision is to transform lives through sport.

As such, Impact Sport - registered with Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB) last November, will organise an annual run called The Legends Marathon, which launched on Monday night on NTV’s premier sports show Sport Knights.

The show got off to a flyer with the producer playing ‘Hall of Fame’, a 2012 pop song by Irish rock band The Script and rapper Will.I.Am, a couple of times.

The song, which encourages one to go the distance spoke to the occasion of the launch that was graced by Mwanguhya’s fellow panelists; Nation Media Group’s head of sports Ismail Dhakaba Kigongo, host Mabel Kebirungi, Clive Kyazze via Zoom, and double swimming Olympian Ganzi Mugula.

"The Legends Marathon is more than a race," said Mwanguhya, "it embodies a journey of transformation, supporting both active and retired athletes in their transition to the other life with dignity, while providing a platform for young talent and encouraging community growth."

Kigongo chipped in: “Having written numerous tributes for athletes, now is the time to ponder what happens after the sports lights dim.

“One of the challenges athletes face is not considering the morning after they have retired, which often leads them to financial difficulties,” he added.

Validation

The inaugural edition this year, which will include 42km, 21km, 10km and 5km races, takes place on April 6 in Kampala.

The Legends Marathon has been endorsed by some of the most successful athletes of our land like athletics double Commonwealth champion, Moses Kipsiro, one-time world steeplechase queen Dorcus Inzikuru and former Cranes goalkeeper and probably the most decorated Ugandan footballer Denis Onyango.

KCCA football legend Tom Lwanga, former Crested Cranes midfielder turned football administrator Jean Sseninde, former women national team captain and now coaching instructor Majidah Nantanda, motorsport trailblazer Arthur Blick, former Cricket Cranes captain Davis Karashani and Gazelles skipper Flavia Oketcho have also given a nod to the project.

“I believe this is a chance for us to transition with dignity, where the spirit of sports meets passion. We support the sportsmen and women. Don't just talk about the change; be the change,” Olympian Mugula supplemented in the NTV studios.

Mugula has been in the thick of these issues as an athletes’ representative at Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) over the years. UOC is one of the partners of this transformative idea and will offer sports administration and management courses for the athletes.

The Legends Marathon has also received endorsement from the Kampala running community which includes Team Matooke (Uganda’s Official Running Club at international running events), The Kampala Hash Harriers (KH3), Gutsy Bunch, Fast & Furious, and Activate Uganda.

Targets

The marathon, whose soul is the athlete's well-being, inclusivity, sustainability, accountability, sportsmanship, charity and social responsibility, excellence, legacy and tradition, will use programs such as financial literacy, apprenticeships, mental health and counseling, mentorship, skilling coaching badges and further studies among others to aid transitions.

Nation Media Group Uganda are the official media sponsors for The Legends Marathon. The inaugural Legends Marathon is targeting 2,000 and 5000 participants in the first and second years, empowering 100-200 athletes directly and creating a ripple effect on 400-800 dependents (1:4 ratio) through the aforementioned holistic initiatives.

The Timeline

November 2023: Impact Sport, organisers of Legends Marathon, registered

January 22, 2024: Legends Marathon launched