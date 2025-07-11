A Run In Paradise sets Fort Portal alight

You must have seen the flashes of uncompromising beauty flicker across your phone or digital screens in Kampala — maybe as you rushed to catch the green traffic light or sat resigned in the jam.

Or, if you’ve been in Fort Portal lately, you must have heard that voice from a passing truck telling you how the world is about to descend on Uganda’s tourism city — to run its rolling hills, breathe its story, and celebrate its culture.

On July 19, Fort Portal will host its first ever city marathon — fittingly called A Run In Paradise — and if you know these western highlands, you know that’s no exaggeration.

Picture this: tea plantations that roll like soft carpets over gentle hills; crater lakes that mirror the sky; the mighty Rwenzoris standing watch; royal palaces whispering Tooro history into the breeze; forests where chimps swing and secrets sleep.

Even before Marathon Day — which, by the way, is all-inclusive with 42km, 21km, 10km and 5km routes for every stride — lush tea plantations treat you to a spectacle of greenery as you approach from Kampala.

And the marathon itself? Well, this is a run stitched together by hills that roll like whispers, palaces that remember kings, and purified air that gifts you the peace you need to negotiate the distance.

Your journey

Starting at Boma Grounds under a chorus of local cheers, the 42km route drifts through the leafy calm of Njara hills and slopes, home to the Presidential Lodge.

It cuts onto Kampala Road, past the bustling Mpanga Market and the winding Mpanga River, before gliding onto Kamwenge Road.

A magnificent sight of the School of Clinical Officers at the region’s referral hospital to your right, and Buhinga Stadium to your left, gives you a good head-start for a gentle Bukwali Hill, which lays in wait, giggling rather devilishly.

Off Kamwenge Road, the pride of St. Leo’s College Kyegobe welcomes you before you trudge past Kabura Ground and ease onto Fort Portal–Kasese Road, then turn right towards the historic Virika Cathedral and Hospital.

You roll back onto Fort Portal–Kasese Road, where the magnificence of King Oyo’s Karuzika — the Royal Palace and heartbeat of the Tooro Kingdom — towers over you on the left, with St. John’s Cathedral, Kabarole Hospital, and Tooro Babies Home to your right.

Then you weave through Butangwa Village and Kahinju SS under the silent watch of the Rwenzori Mountains.

The path brushes by the stone walls of Nyakasura School, peeks at Kichwamba Technical College, and loops homeward through Kihondo and back to Boma, where the finish line waits — a joyful return from a run that stitches together hills, history, and the ever-welcoming spirit of Fort Portal.

Flagged off by Royalty

This is no ordinary flag-off. The King of Tooro, Rukirabasaija Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, will be the Chief Runner, leading the start of this momentous day — a powerful nod to heritage, unity and Tooro pride.

For the Tooro Kingdom, the pride runs deep. “That His Majesty, himself, has committed to supporting the marathon speaks volumes,” said the Tooro Prime Minister, Rt Hon. Calvin Armstrong Rwomiire.

“This marathon reflects our heritage, our unity and our commitment to share Tooro with the world.

“We invite everyone to participate, either as a runner, spectator, or volunteer, and to experience the unique blend of sport and culture that Fort Portal and the Kingdom have to offer.”

Ultimate marathon destination

To Stephen Mugabe, the Fort Portal City Marathon (FPCM) CEO, “This is more than a race. It’s a vision to make Fort Portal a world-class marathon destination, to nurture talent, grow sports tourism, and protect what makes our paradise so special.”

Sustainability is part of that promise. “Even if running isn't your thing, you can still participate by joining us through this incredible community-driven change – the One Million Trees Campaign for a Greener Future, an initiative spearheaded by our sustainability partner - the inspiring young champion, Talia Birungi Akiiki.

“After the marathon, we shall plant 3,000 fruit and indigenous trees with Talia Birungi in our beautiful Tourism City.”

Before race day, runners pick up their carefully designed race kits — a shirt, a timed bib, and a detailed marathon magazine — at the FPCM Expo, happening July 17–18 at Boma Grounds from 9AM–10PM.

Local and national businesses and community groups will showcase their products and stories, making the Expo a festival in itself.

Finishers won’t just take home memories, but a beautifully designed medal, unique to each distance — a keepsake for crossing the line in paradise.

Dickens Murorwa, the marathon spokesperson, puts it simply: “If you love running, come. If you love hills, clean air and warm people, come. If you love Tooro’s spirit and stories, come and make them your own.”

So whether you’ve been to Fort Portal, plan to be there, or still dream of its crater lakes and green hills — mark the date.

Because come July 19, paradise won’t just be a picture. It will be a starting gun, a winding trail, a medal, and a royal welcome that never really says goodbye.

Event: Fort Portal City Marathon (FPCM)

When: Saturday, July 19, 2025

Venue: Boma Grounds, Fort Portal

Distances: 42km, 21km, 10km, 5km

Reward: Unique medal for every finisher

Kit: Shirt, timed bib, marathon magazine

Expo & kit pick-up: July 17–18, 9AM–10PM, Boma Grounds, Fort Portal

Chief Runner: Omukama wa Tooro, Rukirabasaija Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV

Targeted runners: 1,000