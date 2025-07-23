A taste of Paradise and they are all threatening to return!

A wild cheer, a gleaming medal, and a pack of snacks greeted runners and walkers returning from their chosen distances at Fort Portal’s Boma Grounds over the weekend.

For the podium finishers, plaques were handed over by the King of Tooro Kingdom, His Majesty Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV — and history was made.

The inaugural Fort Portal City Marathon was also graced by the Bishop of Fort Portal Diocese, His Grace Robert Muhiirwa Akiiki.

He flagged off the 10km and 5km runners, then walked his own 5k and proudly claimed a finisher’s medal too.

For many, it was far from the cliché of just another race. It was a rare chance to breathe Fort Portal’s crisp highland air, soak in the rolling hills, the majestic Karuzika Palace and Rwenzori ranges, and feel safe on clean streets far from the chaos of bigger city marathons.

Again… and again

From first-timers to seasoned road warriors, the smiles and sweat told one story: they want this to become a permanent stop on Uganda’s running calendar.

“I suffered, I stopped, I walked, I trotted — but it was all worth it,” said Shaban Omara, who completed his first-ever 42km in 5:09:25. “It was also my first time in Fort Portal, and I will never forget it. I’m here again next year.”

Omara’s story goes beyond the official winners — it’s a reminder that on these roads, everyone is a winner in their own right.

A Run In Paradise

Yet there were those who simply blew the field apart, tasting Paradise with fierce competition and leaving memories to match.

“Thank you,” said Cosmas Olemukan, winner of the full marathon in 2:53:42 — the only runner to break three hours in the inaugural Fort Portal City Marathon, fittingly themed A Run In Paradise because of the region’s natural endowment.

“Thank you for organising such a wonderful marathon. Everything — from the hydration points to the whole organisation for the last three days — was on point. Thank you. This has definitely been added to my calendar.”

Moments after striking a signature pose — arms stretched wide in a weightlifter’s stance to flaunt his runner’s biceps — Olemukan joined his Body Garage Massage team to work on other runners’ cramped muscles, as though he hadn’t just conquered 42km himself.

He was later gracefully interrupted to receive his winner’s plaque from King Oyo and pose for pictures with other champions, before resuming his masseur duties — a service the 33-year-old diligently offers at every running event.

Runner after runner, including women’s marathon champion Hilda Nkoola (4:26:53), vowed: “I’m definitely coming back,” praising the smooth organisation, the well-placed water points and the expo that preceded race day — all of which capped a wholesome experience.

Nkoola also joined several other participants to visit the iconic Amabere Ga Nyina Mwiru caves and the Karuzika Palace among other attractions — underlining the marathon’s mission to promote tourism and open up Fort Portal and Tooro to the wider world.

And long after the finish line tape was packed away, blue — the event’s official colour — remained the talk of the town. Some locals and children could be seen walking through the city streets with finisher medals draped proudly around their necks, adding a splash of celebration to every corner.

The grind is real.

Big ambitions

The inaugural edition was timed by One Span, a local company working alongside its global partner Athlinks — a clear sign that the Fort Portal City Marathon is serious about becoming not just a qualifier for major races, but being one.

Richard Akampulira (1:22:20) and Crescent Ninsiima (1:43:43) won the 21km men’s and women’s categories respectively.

Elvis Muhindo (38:06) and Aisha Cherotich (46:13) claimed the men’s and women’s 10km titles, while Nicholas Bisase (18:03) and Hilda Nakato (19:51) reigned in the respective 5km races.

The marathon experience began on Thursday, July 17, with an expo that gave local and national businesses — plus government agencies like NIRA and the Uganda Driver Licensing System (UDLS) — a chance to serve participants and showcase their work.

Registered runners who made the trip to Fort Portal were also proud recipients of a kit that included a glossy magazine telling Tooro’s story of natural beauty and runners’ battle tales.

The inaugural Fort Portal City Marathon was made possible through partnerships with Roke Telkom, Data Cities, Sumz, Crown Beverages and others — and if the cheers, smiles and medals draped around town are anything to go by, Paradise will be calling them all back next year.

Fort Portal City Marathon Results

Full Marathon (42km)

Men

Olemukan Cosmas, 2:53:42

Alinawe Mudathiru, 3:02:58

Kayebe Lawrence, 3:05:11

Women

Nkoola K Hilda, 4:26:53

Christabella Apio, 5:03:42

Sharifah Nalubwama, 5:17:39

Half Marathon (21km)

Men

Akampulira Richard, 1:22:20

Muhimbo Dacun, 1:25:31

Kisa Ben, 1:26:44

Women

Ninsiima Crescent, 1:43:43

Bonita Mulelengi, 1:53:32

Linda Mirembe, 1:56:29

10km Race

Men

Muhindo Elvis, 38:06

Murangi Michael, 38:06

Mwesige Muzafaru, 38:26

Women

Cherotich Aisha, 46:13

Akello Naome, 50:51

Asiimwe Lynnette, 51:38

5km Race

Men

Bisase Nicholas, 18:03

Arthur Luwuge, 18:07

Isaac Byaruhanga, 21:21

Women

Hilda Nakato, 19:51

Gladis Oyela, 22:55