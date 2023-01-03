A year to behold for woodball

In the curious vernacular of woodball punditry, a gate-in-one, is not only exceptional, but it offers results in advance. Suffice to say, woodball had a gate-in-one season.

The season started with the big men hitting the ground running but in the end, it was a season of firsts.

The Coral Coatings Uganda Open had an unlikely winner, Derrick Ankunda, who was placing his hands on gold for the first time in his career. Yet it was time to shine for Christine Birungi, who defended her Uganda open title.

The biggest story though was Uganda Prisons forming a woodball team with a threadbare but experienced and determined squad winning the Buganda Land Board-sponsored national league.

Thirteen years of building also yielded a special status - priority funding from the government.

Prisons break free

There was no way of stopping Eminents women who heavily relied on Joan Mukoova and Florence Nalubega apart from a tinge of arrogance.

Eminents led from the opening day and only Makerere University Business School (Mubs) provided real competition but it was late.

For Prisons, it was a season to remember but not without hair-raising moments! They risked losing the title on the final day.

Stroke came in the final outing at Mengo SS grounds with a two-point cushion against second-placed Mubs and three better than eventual winners Prisons. They came tantalisingly close until it came to the decisive final two fixtures, when they literally slipped up. It was the sweetest of victories for Prisons.

League MVP Thomas Keddi fell victim to the whims of fate when he lost his game 6-4 to Mubs' Robert Mutiibwa in what would have been the title winner to end their hopes after Eminents had put Stroke to the sword in the earlier game. This ultimately allowed Prisons to be crowned champions on their debut season.

Stroke head coach Eric Enabu endured derision.

“This was our title to lose," Enabu said.

For Prisons, they had beaten Ndejje Corporates and Ndejje University both with a 3-0 score to put themselves in contention. But had to wait for hours to know their fate.

Samson Rugongeza, the team captain, who introduced the sport to the prisons, was thrilled.

“It's a great achievement for us. We are very happy about the achievement," Rugongeza said.

Starting with a bronze in the Kyambogo Open, Prisons team wore gold during the Ndejje Open and would go on to win three other major titles. The league victory was followed by another in the Uganda Open and later the Kenya Open in Kakamega.

The team was steadied by combined effort of Rugongeza Isaac Ariho, Davis Wabusa and Abednego.

Ankunda who?

No one paid attention to the little known shy boy from Ndejje University, Derrick Ankunda. His shots never attracted attention until the big stage.

He beat the most experienced field ever with Israel Muwanguzi and Thomas Kedi. He credits luck.

“It was my first gold medal. God was on my side. I am really happy. It is my first big tournament. I will work hard to improve on my game standards. I now want to win more,” Ankunda said.

But it is Ndejje that moulds unknowns into knowns.

If by luck, another chance arose. Ankunda was the singles winner of the Eastern Africa University Games especially beating Kenya’s David Mungai, Mubs’ Hakim Bakashaba and Makerere’s pair of Mohammad Kasibante and Joel Jonathan Lipa.

“I am really happy. This has been a great year for me,” he said in an interview.

He now has to work his way to the national team ahead of what is anticipated to be a busy year.

Uganda continues regional dominance

There’s no more Uganda can do to prove its superiority on the African continent! The latest episode of Uganda’s bullish performance was the sublime figures in the Kenya Open which was held in Kakamega in October.

Prisons capped the season with a victory after three days with Wabusa (91), Crescent Rwanyomya (92), Onesmus Atamba (99) and Watson Mugume (99) combining for 381 strokes to prevail over seven other men's competitors.

Defending champions Mubs were second with a combined 383 strokes as Makerere University finished third.

During an international friendly match organised between the two countries to test the national team players, Uganda came out smelling the roses.

All the top positions were occupied by Uganda. Veteran Joel Adupa led with 89 strokes followed by Israel Muwanguzi and Thomas Kedi, who tied on 90. Alex Mugendi and Peter Waweru were Kenya's best performers but finished outside podium places.

All the six women Ugandan players took the top places with the unrelenting pair of Joan Mukoova (89) and Joyce Nalubega (96) coming on top. Jackie Naula (101) was third.

Kedi or Muwanguzi?

The awards ceremony did not solve the puzzle of the best male player of the season. The awards committee gave it to Thomas Kedi, the reigning Nile Special Uspa players of the year, but records state otherwise.

In terms of performance, Muwanguzi was steps ahead of Kedi.

Muwanguzi was a monster on the sand accumulating 20 points from the beach circuits. He had two silver medals and a bronze before going for gold in the Ndejje Corporate Open winning both the stroke and fairway competition. He also had two bronze medals from the Kyambogo Open and the fourth beach circuit.

For Kedi, whose performance attracted one gold from the professional league, a silver medal at the Kenya Open could have swung it in his favour to add to the bronze from the President’s Cup and bronze from the Uganda Open as well as the Kenya Open.

The debate can go on as Rugongeza had a say himself. But players hope it is a better 2023 with more incentives especially at the Uganda Open.





Pick of 2022

MVP men: Israel Muwanguzi

MVP women: Joyce Nalubega

Beach circuits

Corporates singles - men: Raymond Semata

Corporates singles - women: Noeline Nalwoga

Senior singles - men: Israel Muwanguzi

Senior singles - women: J. Nalubega

Corporate circuits

Singles men: Caleb Kiiza

Singles women: Noeline Nalwoga

Team of the year: Prisons & Eminents