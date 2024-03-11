Abdullahi scores eight in victory against Kawempe

Friday night was expected to be a test of Kisenyi's ability to play catch-up as head coach Sulaiman Sekanyo hinted that every game in the second round of the betPawa Futsal Super League is a final they need to handle with extra care.

It turned out to be a different challenge as one man, Abdikarim Abdullahi, took it personal to find the net eight times as Kisenyi steamrolled hapless Kawempe 10-2 at the Okla Futsal Arena.

Kisenyi had prepared for victory against the only team in the division that is yet to win a game.

"In sports, they [Kawempe] can just turn up and surprise you," Sekanyo said prior to the game against a side they also beat 10-2 in the first round.

Abdullahi saw the net eight times, becoming the first player to achieve the feat in the history of the competition in Uganda.

Ismail Warsame scored the other two goals for Kisenyi as Kisenyi maintained their third position with 28 points.

"He's always full of goals but today he was ruthless and kept looking to score. We have respect for Kawempe but we had to keep doing our thing," Sekanyo added.

After Warsame Ismail put Kisenyi ahead early in the game, Abdullahi scored three goals in three minutes, putting Kisenyi four goals up by the seventh minute.

Immediately after, Warsame scored again before Abdullahi got his fourth, marking Kisenyi’s sixth goal of the night.

With halftime ending 6-3, Abdullahi scored all four of Kisenyi’s second-half goals, securing his side’s victory at 10-4.

Abdullahi, a Somali refuge who resides in Kisenyi slum, was a footballer in his homeland but according to his manager Omario Ali, "for now his program is to continue futsal. He will resume football when he arrives in Canada."

The Kisenyi pivot is now second on the top goal scorer’s log with 23 goals, two below the leader Michael Lubowa of Lubaga Grameen.

This was a freak result but it could help to form habits for a side who were clinical in their destruction of Kawempe and still harbouring championship hopes.

Goal fest

But it wasn't the biggest win of the day as Luzira put a dozen past Edgars in the last game of the night where 30 goals were scored in three games on a goal fest where 28 of those were scored in two fixtures.

Earlier on Thursday, defending champions Lubaga Grameen were beaten 9-7 by Kisugu in another goal fest.

Unbeaten leaders Park sit atop the log with 35 points after a 3-1 win over battling Aidenal while Kawempe remains at the bottom with zero points.

betPawa Futsal League

Results

Nansana Aska 2-3 Mengo City

Kisugu 9-7 Lubaga Grameen

Park 3-1 Aidenal

KJT 2-0 Kabowa Dream Team

Kawempe 4-10 Kisenyi