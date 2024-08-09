Absa’s Shs300m proceeds to empower vulnerable girls

In a significant step towards addressing the alarming dropout rates among young girls in Uganda, Absa Bank Uganda have handed over Shs300m in proceeds from the 2024 Absa KH3 7 Hills Run. This annual charity event, organized in partnership with Kampala Hash House Harriers (KH3), is dedicated to ensuring that the girl child stays in school.

With Absa MD Mumba Kalifungwa at the helm, the funds have been channeled to various social enterprises that work tirelessly to support girls’ education and overall well-being. The Joshua Cheptegei Foundation received Shs50m to provide school fees bursaries for 22 girls at the Joshua Cheptegei Junior School.

Sports potential

This initiative ensures that talented yet underprivileged girls can continue their education, with a focus on those with sports potential.

Another Shs50m was allocated to Baylor College for 111 girls under the DREAMS programme in Fort Portal City, aimed at reducing their vulnerability to HIV infection. Additionally, Amref Health Africa received Shs30m to supply reusable sanitary pads to 1,875 girls, addressing a critical issue in menstrual hygiene management.

Windle International will use Shs60m to purchase bicycles for 266 girls, significantly reducing the long distances they walk to school—a factor that contributes to high dropout rates.

Finally, World Vision received Shs90m to enhance menstrual hygiene management in Karamoja, benefiting over 5,000 girls by providing access to clean and safe water.

This substantial donation by Absa Uganda highlights the bank’s commitment to empowering the girl child, reducing absenteeism, and ensuring that every girl has the opportunity to pursue an education and secure a brighter future.