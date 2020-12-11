Ace Wekesa to lead 100 riders in 200km event

By Innocent Ndawula More by this Author

It is easier to relate the name Kylan Wekesa to either motocross or basketball. But for the multifaceted and enterprising youngster, his stock doesn’t stop as he continues to unearth new passions with each passing day.

With the lockdown bringing the best out of the people countrywide in terms of keeping healthy and fit, Wekesa started cycling as a part of his mentorship programme – under the watchful eye of former professional cyclist Justus Koojo – not only to challenge himself but also to serve the community.

New challenge

Tomorrow, 15-year-old Wekesa will lead over 100 cyclists including his father Amos Wekesa and mentor Koojo, in a two-day 200km bicycle ride codenamed ‘Gayaza Loop’.

The charity challenge event is fittingly dubbed ‘The Kylan Wekesa Ride For Hope’ and its sole purpose is to support refugees and those that were affected during lockdown and ensure that they get nutritional aid for this Christmas under the management of the Refuge and Hope Organisation.

“We have had a fruitful week as the activities for this charity event started on December 5 with Spin Classes, Obstacle Course and Time Trial categories,” disclosed Wekesa, who is ranked sixth in Africa for the MX85 category.

Exciting climax

“The cycling event is going to offer us an exciting climax. We anticipate for more virtual cyclists. This is a good cause whichever you look at it. Some people have pledged one dollar for every kilometer. I thank everyone including Ultimate Cycling Uganda and Design Hub for bringing my vision to life. Let’s do this.” Aside the main 200km event, there is a Social Riders category that has been broken down into 30km, 75km and 100km.

Wekesa concluded; “I’m quite excited, we want to raise minimum $1000 (Shs3.7m) and the activities are doing well.”

What's happening...

Event: The Kylan Wekesa Ride For Hope Charity Challenge

Dates: December 5-13, 2020

Time: 8.30am – 3pm

Main Event: 200km

Subsidiary Events: 30km, 75km & 100km (Shs100,000)

Virtual Riders: $25 (Shs92,000)

Group Package: $100 (Shs370,000)

Tagline: Feeding refugees in Uganda this Christmas

Payments & Donations: Directly at www.refugeandhope.org

Mobile Money payments: 0709282658 (Amos Wekesa)

