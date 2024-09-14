Adi's aim for upset over defending champs

Adi's Pool Club has exceeded expectations in the Nile Special National Pool League and they are not about to stop.

The Kireka-based side was started this year after Totez Bar closed shop. The new owners that include pool enthusiast Rogers Ssemanda, gathered pool players together putting in place five tables at the new Adi’s Spot along Namugongo Road.

The team has registered 14 players to play in the Nile Special National Pool League. Their star players include Moses Omara, who is famous for eliminating Ibra Ssejjemba from last year’s Nile Special National Open finals at Lugogo in the Round of 64. Other key players include; Emma Nagwere, an engineer, who is the team captain, Bernard Wasswa and John Ssemwogerere.

This weekend, Adi’s will welcome defending champions Mbale at their home at Keisha Motel in Kireka as they hope to maintain momentum.

“Mbale is going to fall. We were not happy last weekend, so this weekend we want victory. I know how strong they are but that cent stop us from beating them. Their best players Joker [Jonan Turigye] and Pacquiao [Abubaker Nakabaale] are beatable players,” Nagwere said.

Adi's Pool Club opened their season with a narrow 11-9 defeat to Upper Volta but bounced back with a victory over Scrap Buyers.

They also secured a bonus point win against Corporate Shooters. However, a surprising loss to Wakiso City last week, attributed to complacency by team captain Ssemanda, highlighted the need for consistent performance. The team's leading scorer Moses Omara will return against Mbale after missing the Wakiso City game.

Ssemanda said they will approach the match against Mbale with caution to make up for last week's disappointing result.

“We’re looking at getting all four points from them. We need more points to get back among the top three,” he said.

Adi’s is fifth on the table with nine points, four behind the leaders Roxberry.

Teams receive a standard three points for a win and one point for a loss. However, a bonus point is awarded to any team that scores over 15 frames.

Mbale confident

Yusuf Meyan, captain of Mbale, confidently stated that his team is fully prepared for a championship battle and will strategically address any challenges posed by Adi's on Sunday.

Mbale, the reigning National League champions, have undergone significant changes since their dominant performance last season. Despite the roster turnover, they retain their competitive spirit, boasting former national champion Turigye and Nakabaale.

To accommodate their players' schedules, Mbale Pool Club maintains two squads: one based in Kampala for home games and another for away matches.

“Last year we won the trophy but that was not sustainable. Last season we had a good team but it came at a very huge cost. Unfortunately, as is often the case with experienced players, discipline can sometimes be an issue,” he said.

The defending champions currently occupy fourth place in the standings with 11 points after four matches.

Against Adi’s, a team they haven’t faced before, Meyan is optimistic.

“We’re obviously defending champions and we shall play with that in mind. We want to defend our title,” he said.

Scrap Buyers want to spoil party

In other entertaining clashes, leaders Roxberry entertain Scrap buyers in what is likely to be a lively game in Kiwanga, Mukono District.

The star-studded Roxberry were scratched by Corporate Shooters and will be shooting to kill to restore some pride.

Scrap Buyers, featuring renowned players like national team captain Habib Ssebuguzi and former captain Alfred ‘Black Sheep’ Gumikiriza, will pose a formidable challenge.

Greater Mukono, who were buoyed by a bonus win over E-Play will also host Sinkers at their magnificent iTaano Arena in Mukono. Draw specialists Capital Night will be at home to star-studded Upper Volta in another major clash of the day.

Nile Special National Pool League

Sunday fixtures

Greater Mukono vs Sinkers, iTaano Lounge

Adi’s vs Mbale, Adi’s Spot

Wakiso City vs Corporate Shooters, Hashtag

Club 408 vs Pot It, Townsend Bar

Roxberry vs Scrap Buyers, Kiwanga

Tororo vs E-Play, Da Place

Capita Night vs Upper Volta, Ntinda