Adi's edge Mbale in thriller

The Nile Special National Pool League continues to defy expectations, delivering another weekend of exciting upsets.

In the televised showdown, Adi's stunned the defending champions Mbale with a decisive 12-8 victory in Kireka. This unexpected result adds to the growing unpredictability of the league and keeps the top contenders on their toes.

It was a special moment that reverberated in the fully packed pool arena at Adi's Spot in Kireka, as the hosts jumped into fourth place with 13 points just three points behind leaders Roxberry.

Roxberry are top of the table on 14 points but with a better goal difference after a 10-all draw at home to Scrap Buyers.

Adi's victory at one time needed miraculous shots including two doubles by Moses Omara against Cyrus Mawejje, when he was forced to come from a tight angle for his last ball bumping off the short rails straight down the right centre pocket in game 15.

“I was lucky with that ball. But If I had not scored, it would have gone the other way,” Omara said.

Despite Adi's apparent dominance, the match remained suspenseful until the final moments.

"We gave everything on the table. But they put up resistance in the first half," said Rogers Ssemanda.

The game went into the break with Adi's holding a narrow 6-4 lead.

Adi's stayed alive by keeping the legendary Jonah 'Joker' Turigye at bay, limiting him to just one win in four frames. Turigye, who was defeated by rookies Tony Semakadde, Ashraf Ssentamu and Moses Omara said he needed to remain focused.

“I'm definitely disappointed. I knew there was so much more there than what I did today. It just wasn’t meant to be today but I think I still have so much more to give,” Turigye said.

Mbale’s other experienced members of the team; Mawejje and Abubaker Nakabaale, managed two wins each on what turned out to be a disastrous day.

Team captain Yusuf Meyan is not comfortable with the fact that they are still in the top five.

“I know we can do better. We need to keep pushing. This was a lost opportunity but the errors we made can be corrected and we move on,” Meyan said.

Wakiso City take stroll

Elsewhere, Wakiso City continued their impressive form with a second consecutive victory, this time over Corporate Shooters. The 14-6 win earned them their first bonus point of the season. The team's success can be attributed to the stellar performances of Ashraf Misambwa, Muganza, and Dan Mubiru.

Corporate Shooters, who almost upset title favourites Roxberry the previous weekend, were a far cry from their usual selves. Their star player, Ericson Nagaba, suffered a disappointing loss in all his frames.

Upper Volta secured a 12-8 victory over Capital Night, thanks in part to Mansoor Bwanika's impressive four wins. However, the team's national champion, Ceasar Chandiga, continues to struggle, winning only two of his games. Rashid Wagaba also appears to be underperforming.

In Mukono, Greater Mukono and Sinkers played to a 10-10 draw. Peter Mayinja, Paul Kalema, and Johnson Yiga each contributed three wins for Sinkers, while Patrick Ssekilime was the standout player for Greater Mukono, who were missing their top scorer, Allan Kayiwa, due to illness.

A notable highlight of the match was young Emma Ssetomelo's victory over Eria Kimuli, earning her a Shs100,000 cash reward from the club directors. Najib Matovu also had a break and run against Yiga.

The men's league will resume this weekend with a highly anticipated match between Roxberry and Adi's. Mbale will also be facing Wakiso City away from home, among other exciting fixtures.

Nile Special National Pool League

Results

Greater Mukono 10-10 Sinkers

Adi’s 12-8 Mbale

Wakiso City 14-6 Corporate Shooters

Club 408 6-14 Pot It

Roxberry 10-10 Scrap Buyers

Tororo 11-9 E-Play

Capita Night 8-12 Upper Volta

Kireka 11-9 Nakawa

Ladies

Genesis 6-14 Skin Samona

She Sinkers 12-8 Akaanya