Affable Ucanda feted at Real Star Awards

In a moment she described as “an ultimate surprise,” Jocelyn Ucanda, the celebrated manager of the National Insurance Corporation (NIC) Netball Club, was honoured with the Lifetime Sports Achiever’s Award at the Fortebet Real Star Awards for August.

Ucanda, a name synonymous with excellence in Ugandan netball, was recognized for her invaluable contributions to the sport during a ceremony held at Lazio Restaurant in Kololo.

Every month, Real Stars Sports Agency, in collaboration with Jude Color Solutions and Fortebet Uganda, celebrates outstanding sports personalities across various disciplines. However, the Lifetime Achievers Award is a rare honour, reserved for individuals who have made a significant impact on sports in Uganda. This month, the spotlight was on Ucanda, whose dedication to netball has shaped the careers of many, including stars like global superstars Mary Nuba and Peace Proscovia.

Career of highs

Ucanda, who served as the She Cranes’ team manager during the 2015 and 2019 Netball World Cups, expressed her surprise and gratitude upon receiving the award. “At this moment, I didn’t expect an award,” Ucanda said, her voice tinged with emotion. “I thought I was invited to award others, but now I am winning a real Lifetime Award. It’s an ultimate for me. I didn’t count myself among those being selected, but I really appreciate and value this so much—it came at a moment I didn’t expect it.”

Her commitment to the sport extends beyond her achievements with NIC and the She Cranes.

Ucanda, who is also vying for UNF presidency, has been vocal about the challenges facing the sport in Uganda, particularly in governance.

“We all know that netball went down due to poor governance, but there is light at the end of the tunnel,” she remarked whilst hinting about the game’s future.

“The Normalization committee has brought some organisation, and with upcoming meetings to discuss the constitution and election roadmap, there is hope. The future is bright - we shall rise and shine again.”

Giving flowers

Isaac Mukasa, the CEO of Real Stars Sports Awards Agency, shed light on why Ucanda was chosen for this prestigious award. “Since I joined the media many years ago, I don’t know any woman who has helped the game of netball in Uganda more than her,” Mukasa noted. “Many players have passed through her hands; the likes of Mary Nuba, Peace Proscovia. So, we saw it important to award her.”

The event also recognized other outstanding athletes in different sports categories. Lydia Babirye, the Gazelles guard, was named the best basketball player, while John Sserunjogi took home the boxing accolade, and Julius Ssenyonga was celebrated as the best footballer of the month at the event powered by Fortebet and Jude Color Solutions.

Fortebet Real Star Awards

Best of August

Basketball: Lydia Babirye

Football: Julius Ssenyonga (Ssingo)

Boxing: John Sserunjogi